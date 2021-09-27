Monday TV Tips: Golden oldies, a new Today presenter, and The 2 Johnnies

— a chance for some nostalgia with The Wonder Years and The Golden Girls
Today

RTÉ One, 3.30pm

Today presenter, Emer O’Neill. Picture, Andres Poveda
Maura Derrane, Daithí O Sé and Emer O'Neill are back for a 10th season of the show with a brand new set, food, fashion, entertainment and giveaways.

The Golden Girls (Series One, Episode One)

TG4, 6pm

The Golden Girls from the beginning
In the series pilot, Blanche has been dating a man named Harry, and the others think he's about to propose. Rose worries where she will live, and, later, suspects that there is something off about Harry. Meanwhile, Dorothy must contend with her mother Sophia, who comes to stay with the girls when her retirement home burns down. It has to be noted that Rue McClanahan who played Blanche was only 50 years old when the series started. And Beatrice Arthur, who played Dorothy Zbornak, was born on May 13, 1922 so she was actually a year older than Estelle Getty who was born on July 25, 1923 and who played her mother, Sophia. Betty White, who played Rose Nylund, is the only surviving member of the quartet — she'll be 100 in January next. 

The Wonder Years (Series One, Episode One)

TG4, 6.30pm

Dan Lauria, Alley Mills, Josh Saviano, Jason Hervey, Fred Savage, and Olivia d'Abo in The Wonder Years — from the beginning
Kevin's first day at school. Winne gets bad news.

The episode mainly focuses on Kevin Ar's first day of school, which involves a few classroom scenes, a lunch scene where Wayne teases Kevin about Winnie being his girlfriend (which he denies), and Kevin getting in trouble at school... only to come home to the news that Winnie's brother has died.

I, Tonya

TG4, 9.30pm

Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding. Picture: PA Photo/Entertainment One
The 2 Johnnies Take On

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

The 2 Johnnies. Picture: Peter Houlihan / PH Photography
The 2 Johnnies take on the worlds of Urban Art, TikTok, E-sports & Gaming and even see them try don the Green Jersey as they tackle some of the world’s most niche sports. In episode 1, the duo take get tips from tik tok star Lauren Whelan and create their first tik tok with dancer Karen Byrne.

Cocooned

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Coccooned
Ken Wardrop takes a creative and often irreverent look at our older generation’s reaction to being confined during the coronavirus pandemic. Filmed from March 2020 to January 2021 — primarily at night through peoples’ windows while conversations are recorded on telephones, this documentary exquisitely showcases the calm eeriness of the national lockdowns.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: The judges of the 2021 RTÉ Short Story Competition, Declan Hughes, Lisa McInerney, and Lucy Cauldwell, will discuss the entries — and announce the winners.

