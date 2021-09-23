A new diversity programme will help children 'see themselves in a book'

'Free to Be Me' launches a reading list to bring young people stories they can see themselves in - including book donations and more resources for schools
Pictured at the launch of Free to Be Me were 5th class pupils Edan Fernandez, Clarissa Rostas and Login Abouelkir with Jane Alger, Children’s Books Ireland, and Seamus Hand, Managing Partner KPMG Ireland.

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 13:34
Mike McGrath Bryan

As society changes, it can sometimes be hard for some kids to find representation of themselves in the media, be it television, books, films, or videogames.

Ireland is more diverse than ever before, with a generation of young people leading the conversations on what race, gender, sexuality, family, physical disabilities and neurodivergence mean to them, individually and collectively.

Children’s Books Ireland has sought to help the process with Free To Be Me, a project that encompasses a reading list and additional resources to allow kids to see themselves in the richness of a book - and help them see other perspectives, too.

Free to Be Me: The Diversity, Representation and Inclusion Reading Guidefeatures newly-commissioned art from illustrator Ashwin Chacko, and includes reviews of over 360 books, chosen for their excellence and representation of diverse themes and characters. 

"In launching Free To Be Me, [we aim] to shine a spotlight on these 'missing' stories, celebrating diverse perspectives and helping young readers develop positive self-image as they see themselves in a book," says Children's Books Ireland CEO Elaina Ryan.

"We want this guide to spark discussions at home and in school, to encourage empathy and build solidarity so that every child and family feels included and welcome."

5th class pupils Clarissa Rostas and Aylin Torofleca with Illustrator Ashwin Chacko, at the event's launch at St. Mary's, Dorset St, Dublin.
An accessible edition of the guide has also been developed to suit a wide range of learning needs, along with a database of accessible formats and translations, in partnership with the National Council for the Blind of Ireland.

According to the OECD, getting students reading for pleasure may be one of the most effective ways to leverage social change - but issues remain with representation on mainstream bookshelves.

Due to a budget cut in 2008, no funding has been available to update school libraries for over a decade - something that needs to change.

As part of a wider campaign of awareness and gifting in bookshops in the run-up to Christmas, primary and secondary schools will receive a Free To Be Me 'Little Library' of 100 books, carefully selected from the guide alongside a high-quality resource pack, to help teachers and readers further engage with these books.

  • Digital editions of the standard and accessible reading lists can be downloaded here
  • The programme happens with support from KPMG, William Fry, Citi and The Ireland Funds.

