Sunday TV Tips: I can see clearly now — Liam Ó Maonlaí visits his former basement bolthole

— and a funeral, a hit and more drama on Kin
Sunday TV Tips: I can see clearly now — Liam Ó Maonlaí visits his former basement bolthole

Liam Ó Maonlaí: Keys to My Life

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Ireland’s Historic Gardens

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Portumna Castle, Co Galway. Ireland's Historic Gardens, RTÉ One
Portumna Castle, Co Galway. Ireland's Historic Gardens, RTÉ One

A two-part documentary written and presented by author and historian Robert O’Byrne. Examines the history of Ireland’s country house gardens over the last 400 years during which time garden design has reflected political and social changes taking place within the country. In the seventeenth century, for example, the decision to plant your garden in the French or Dutch style reflected your political allegiance.

The story begins at Lismore Castle, which has the oldest continuously cultivated garden in Ireland — before this, what we recognise as gardens could only be found in friaries, monasteries and convents, all of which were closed down or destroyed during the Dissolution of the Monasteries, started by Henry VIII in the mid-sixteenth century.

Keys to My Life

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Hothouse Flowers frontman, Liam Ó Maonlaí, travels from the remote Dingle cottage bequeathed to him by his parents to the impressive home where he grew up in the affluent Dublin suburb of Clonskeagh.

His journey takes him back to his first flat situated over a secret ballroom off Dublin’s Stephen’s Green — reliving the early breakthrough days of his band The Hothouse Flowers.

Liam revisits the Dun Laoghaire basement bolthole which offered escape from the pressures of stardom during the height of his reluctant Pop Fame and the Stately Georgian Farmhouse in Shankhill where he relives the emotional birth of his son and the sad breakdown of his marriage.

Kin

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Kin: family funeral
Kin: family funeral

The Kinsellas bury one of their own, as they prepare for an all-out war with the Cunninghams. Michael and Jimmy set a plan in motion for revenge and Amanda orders the first hit.

Sport

Premier League soccer: Arsenal v T ottenham Hotspur, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Ireland’s Changing Nature — Wildling, The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature. Final episode of three features an eclectic weaving together of woolly mammoths, hunter-gatherers, Bronze Age rituals, Cromwellian settlers, psychology, and the future rewilding of mountains and bogs.

Read More

Kin episode two recap: Fraternal deals, paternal reveals, and some sopping wet cash 

More in this section

Theatre hearts swell as Everyman opens again for a welcome new normal     Theatre hearts swell as Everyman opens again for a welcome new normal    
'If they will have me': James Bond star Daniel Craig wants to retire to Ireland 'If they will have me': James Bond star Daniel Craig wants to retire to Ireland
2019 Edinburgh TV Festival 'I'm beyond excited to be back': Russell T Davies to return as Doctor Who showrunner
Kinmobcrime familyKeys to my lifeIreland's Historic GardensPlace: Lismore CastlePlace: Portumna CastlePlace: ClonskeaghPlace: Stephens GreenPlace: Dun LaoghairePlace: ShankhillPlace: DinglePerson: Anja MurrayPerson: Liam O MaonlaiPerson: Robert O'Byrne
Status Quo

Status Quo bassist Alan Lancaster dies aged 72

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices