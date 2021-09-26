Sunday TV Tips: I can see clearly now — Liam Ó Maonlaí visits his former basement bolthole

Ireland’s Historic Gardens

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Portumna Castle, Co Galway. Ireland's Historic Gardens, RTÉ One

A two-part documentary written and presented by author and historian Robert O’Byrne. Examines the history of Ireland’s country house gardens over the last 400 years during which time garden design has reflected political and social changes taking place within the country. In the seventeenth century, for example, the decision to plant your garden in the French or Dutch style reflected your political allegiance.

The story begins at Lismore Castle, which has the oldest continuously cultivated garden in Ireland — before this, what we recognise as gardens could only be found in friaries, monasteries and convents, all of which were closed down or destroyed during the Dissolution of the Monasteries, started by Henry VIII in the mid-sixteenth century.

Keys to My Life

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Hothouse Flowers frontman, Liam Ó Maonlaí, travels from the remote Dingle cottage bequeathed to him by his parents to the impressive home where he grew up in the affluent Dublin suburb of Clonskeagh.

His journey takes him back to his first flat situated over a secret ballroom off Dublin’s Stephen’s Green — reliving the early breakthrough days of his band The Hothouse Flowers.

Liam revisits the Dun Laoghaire basement bolthole which offered escape from the pressures of stardom during the height of his reluctant Pop Fame and the Stately Georgian Farmhouse in Shankhill where he relives the emotional birth of his son and the sad breakdown of his marriage.

Kin

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Kin: family funeral

The Kinsellas bury one of their own, as they prepare for an all-out war with the Cunninghams. Michael and Jimmy set a plan in motion for revenge and Amanda orders the first hit.

Sport

Premier League soccer: Arsenal v T ottenham Hotspur, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Ireland’s Changing Nature — Wildling, The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature. Final episode of three features an eclectic weaving together of woolly mammoths, hunter-gatherers, Bronze Age rituals, Cromwellian settlers, psychology, and the future rewilding of mountains and bogs.