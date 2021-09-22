007 women we’d like to see play a female James Bond

Withbeing released in cinemas in mere weeks, star Daniel Craig has shared his thoughts on the call for a female James Bond to continue the next leg of the franchise. In a recent interview, Craig suggested more Bond-like roles are needed for women, rather than have women play pre-existing roles.
"There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?" he asks.
"We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters."
He makes a fair point, but of course many still dream about a woman claiming the keys to that Aston Martin. She wouldn't even need to change her name; after all, in 2014 Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively named their baby girl James.
While we would love to see more strong roles for women being developed across the film industry, here are the women we think would wow us if given a licence to kill.
Star ofand (as the memorable ‘shame’ nun) as well as a host of musical theatre productions, Waddingham has the acting skills and the on-screen presence needed to portray the charismatic spy. Just look at her Emmy-winning performance as the intimidating Rebecca in . She would leave the supervillains trembling.
If Vikander becomes Bond, we’ll definitely claim her as one of our own. The Swedish actress is married to Kerry’s Michael Fassbender and given her time as Lara Croft in, we know she has the strength for an action role while her part in shows she knows her way around a spy flick.
The frontrunner for female 007 for some years now, Gillian Anderson has thrown her own hat in the ring in the past, most memorably by sharing a photo of herself as Bond on social media with the tagline: “It's Bond. Jane Bond.” Fromto , Anderson has shown she has the acting range needed for the role. At 53, she's the oldest of our contenders but the same age as current star Daniel Craig.
The star ofwas recently on our screens in , proving she has what it takes for a fast-paced spy movie while also providing touching and tender moments. She’s an underdog for the role of Bond, but one we’d like to see.
Best known as Daenerys Targaryen’s right-hand woman Missandei in, Emmanuel has also had supporting roles in the film series as well as the franchise. She is a versatile actor and could easily capture our attention on screen as 007.
Headey will forever be known as the scheming Cersei Lannister in, but her roles as Sarah Connor in and Queen Gorgo in show her ability to entertain in action films and TV shows. She is a commanding presence on screen and could be a vibrant, deadly Bond.
The ultimate wildcard. Hart rose to fame in television sitcomin 2009 as a clumsy, socially awkward 30-something woman. However, it is her role in opposite Melissa McCarthy and Jude Law that has sown the seed for Bond in our minds. As Nancy B. Artingstall, she surprised us all with her secret agent skills - and that scene in a helicopter with 50 Cent surely seals the deal.