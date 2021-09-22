007 women we’d like to see play a female James Bond

With No Time to Die being released in cinemas in mere weeks, star Daniel Craig has shared his thoughts on the call for a female James Bond to continue the next leg of the franchise. In a recent interview, Craig suggested more Bond-like roles are needed for women, rather than have women play pre-existing roles.

"There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?" he asks.

"We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters."

He makes a fair point, but of course many still dream about a woman claiming the keys to that Aston Martin. She wouldn't even need to change her name; after all, in 2014 Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively named their baby girl James.

While we would love to see more strong roles for women being developed across the film industry, here are the women we think would wow us if given a licence to kill.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham

Star of Sex Education and Game of Thrones (as the memorable ‘shame’ nun) as well as a host of musical theatre productions, Waddingham has the acting skills and the on-screen presence needed to portray the charismatic spy. Just look at her Emmy-winning performance as the intimidating Rebecca in Ted Lasso. She would leave the supervillains trembling.

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander

If Vikander becomes Bond, we’ll definitely claim her as one of our own. The Swedish actress is married to Kerry’s Michael Fassbender and given her time as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, we know she has the strength for an action role while her part in ​​ The Man From U.N.C.L.E. shows she knows her way around a spy flick.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson

The frontrunner for female 007 for some years now, Gillian Anderson has thrown her own hat in the ring in the past, most memorably by sharing a photo of herself as Bond on social media with the tagline: “It's Bond. Jane Bond.” From The X-Files to The Fall, Anderson has shown she has the acting range needed for the role. At 53, she's the oldest of our contenders but the same age as current star Daniel Craig.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh

The star of Little Women was recently on our screens in Black Widow, proving she has what it takes for a fast-paced spy movie while also providing touching and tender moments. She’s an underdog for the role of Bond, but one we’d like to see.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel

Best known as Daenerys Targaryen’s right-hand woman Missandei in Game of Thrones, Emmanuel has also had supporting roles in the Maze Runner film series as well as the Fast & Furious franchise. She is a versatile actor and could easily capture our attention on screen as 007.

Lena Headey

Lena Headey

Headey will forever be known as the scheming Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones, but her roles as Sarah Connor in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Queen Gorgo in 300 show her ability to entertain in action films and TV shows. She is a commanding presence on screen and could be a vibrant, deadly Bond.

Miranda Hart

Miranda Hart

The ultimate wildcard. Hart rose to fame in television sitcom Miranda in 2009 as a clumsy, socially awkward 30-something woman. However, it is her role in Spy opposite Melissa McCarthy and Jude Law that has sown the seed for Bond in our minds. As Nancy B. Artingstall, she surprised us all with her secret agent skills - and that scene in a helicopter with 50 Cent surely seals the deal.