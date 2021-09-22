Netflix acquires the works of Roald Dahl as it escalates streaming wars

Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the author of children’s classics including Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the BFG, in the streaming company’s biggest content deal to date.

The agreement struck by Netflix, which already has a deal in place with the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) to license 16 titles, will help it build its content arsenal in the streaming wars against rivals including Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

Netflix’s total production budget under the existing licensing deal is $1bn and includes the Jojo Rabbit director, Taika Waititi, creating a TV series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and an adaptation of Matilda the Musical.

Excited to announce that the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC) and Netflix are joining forces to bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways.



“These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture,” Netflix said. “The creation of a unique universe across animated and live-action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre consumer products and more.” Advertisement The Roald Dahl estate offers a huge global opportunity for Netflix as his books have been translated into 63 languages and sold more than 300m copies.

Acquisitions of back catalogues are rare for Netflix, which has built up a customer base of more than 200 million subscribers partly on the back of spending billions of dollars striking deals with big-name film-makers and producers to make exclusive content.

Dahl’s grandson Luke Kelly, the managing director of RDSC, said in a message to staff: “Our mission at the Roald Dahl Story Company is to share the stories’ messages of hope and of the power and the possibility of young people.

“We believe being part of a larger company will give us the additional support to continue in that mission. Netflix has agreed to acquire RDSC in a transaction that will build on the success that we have achieved in recent years.”

Kelly said one of Dahl’s books is sold every 2.6 seconds, and the company had plans in place for 19 TV shows, films, stage shows and live experiences.

“With Netflix’s support we will be able to reach even more young people and families around the world,” he said, adding that the company had made sure “that all our staff are able to benefit financially from the sale”.

Kelly said a significant part of the proceeds of the sale were being used to set up a charitable trust, which will focus on supporting existing and new charity partners in the areas of children’s health, anti-hate and anti-racism.

Dahl, who died in 1990 at the age of 74, made antisemitic remarks over his lifetime. The Dahl family and RDSC released an apology for the remarks last year.

Netflix, which is spending $17bn this year making and licensing TV shows and films, has a string of exclusive big-money deals with Hollywood A-list producers and stars.

The company spent $150m on Ryan Reynolds’ blockbuster 6 Underground and has deals in place with talent including Shonda Rhimes, the creator of hits including Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, and a $300m deal with Ryan Murphy, whose credits include Glee, Nip/Tuck and American Crime Story.

