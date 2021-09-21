‘If he can see it, he can be it’: First look at Adam King’s inspirational space cartoon

Adam’s father told the event Adam Loves Adventure captures his son's spirit and allows him to be a hero in his own right.
A still from Adam Loves Adventure, an animation set in space and starring Late Late Toy Show star Adam King

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 15:25
Denise O’Donoghue

 A groundbreaking animated series starring Adam King has had its first airing at a prestigious event in France.

The Late Late Toy Show star features in Adam Loves Adventure!, which has been pitched today to potential broadcasters and investors at the Cartoon Forum event in Toulouse. Irish animation studio Kavaleer Productions and Adam’s dad, David, are attending the event to seek industry support for the new animated series inspired by and starring Adam. The Adam Loves Adventure! team also shared a first glimpse of the animated series at the Cartoon Forum.

The animation is a preschool adventure-comedy series set in space and will be the first Irish children’s program to feature a wheelchair user as a protagonist. In addition to its much-needed representation for children living with additional needs, the show also has an environmental slant. Its messaging encourages viewers to make the world a better place for future generations and protect our planet.

Adam’s father told the event the series took months of “effort, vision and love” to create and it captures Adam’s spirit and allows him to be a hero in his own right.

“We have been totally blown away by the impact of Adam’s message on people around the world. We are thrilled to capture Adam’s spirit, his love of space and adventure in this wonderful cartoon,” David King said.

Juelie McLoughlin, Adams Adventures; Gary Timpson, Kavaleer; David King; and Andrew Kavanagh, Kavaleer at Cartoon Forum in Toulouse.

“As parents, Fiona and I want our children to grow up as the heroes in their own stories. What they see around them inspires, and in Adam’s case - representation really matters. We are so grateful to Kavaleer for their trust in choosing Adam, a wheelchair user, to be the hero in this story. If he can see it, he can be it.” 

During the pitch, Kavaleer Productions included a video from Dr Norah Patten, global faculty member of the International Space University and the show’s chief space advisor, who said the space community has been inspired by Adam’s message and his story will encourage other children to dream big.

“Adam has captured people’s hearts from all over the globe. Superstar astronauts such as Chris Hadfield, Cady Coleman and Dan Tani have all reached out to Adam and supported his quest to become a CAPCOM,” Dr Patten said, referencing Adam's famous wish to become a spacecraft communicator with Nasa.

A still from Adam Loves Adventure

“I think for all of these young kids watching Adam on screen as the lead character in this cartoon, they’ll see an adventurous, very inspiring young boy and somebody who represents ambition and dreams which will have a very positive impact for and of the kids watching.” 

Andrew Kavanagh, CEO of animation studio Kavaleer, said the company has received overwhelming support for Adam Loves Adventure.

“We are confident that Adam’s story will continue to impact everyone it reaches and we are honoured to be able to capture his essence in this very special production.”

