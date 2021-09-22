Wednesday TV Tips: Declared insane for shooting a dictator at point-blank range

Nova Jones

RTÉ2, 5pm

Nova Jones

A new 10-part comedy series, for eight- to 12-year-olds, about an intergalactic pop superstar on a tour through space, with a big Irish cast. Singer Molly Rainford takes the title role. Newcomer Grace Barkley is McLaren, her younger but more mature, sister.

Neven’s Spanish Food Trails

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Neven Maguire cooks bone marrow on a BBQ with Maria Solivellas, respected local chef

Neven Maguire visits Binnisalem, a small town at the heart of the island’s winemaking region. He sees how the famous ‘Ensaimada’ pastries are made. He then cooks bone marrow on a barbecue.

Violet Gibson: An tÉireannach Mná a Lámhach Mussolini

TG4, 9.30pm

Violet Gibson — The Irish Woman Who Shot Mussolini. Picture: Violet Gibson Films

The story of Irish woman Violet Gibson who shot and almost assassinated Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1926. She pushed her way through a fascist mob and shot Italian dictator Benito Mussolini at point-blank range. Il Duce’s only injury was to his nose and his ego, but Violet, the woman who shot Mussolini, was about to be written out of history and buried alive. Declared insane by both the Italian and British authorities, Violet spent the last 30 years of her life incarcerated in what were then known as 'lunatic asylums'.

The Rotunda

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

The Rotunda: Tara and Neill's journey to parenthood has not been an easy one. After devastating miscarriages, the couple returned to the Rotunda hoping for the safe arrival of their baby girl, Orla

After devastating miscarriages, Tara and Neill return to the Rotunda hoping for the safe arrival of their baby girl. Meanwhile, Ryan and Patrick anxiously await the arrival of their first child. Ryan has a heart condition, and her pacemaker will need to be turned off for the delivery. Aline and Karl prepare to welcome their families’ first grandchild. And Sarah waits for the day she can bring baby Aidan home from the neonatal intensive care unit.

Special Forces Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Each recruit must drop backwards off the iconic Mizen Head bridge and free-fall towards the ocean below. For the recruits who pass the test, the relief is short-lived as the DS arrange another equalling terrifying activity experienced by very few people outside of Special Forces Operators.

Sport

England League Cup: Manchester United v West Ham United (ko 7.45pm, Sky Sports).

Star Wars Visions

Disney

Nine short films, offering a new take on stories from across the Star Wars universe, created by six of Japan's top anime studios. The vocal cast includes Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Neil Patrick Harris.

Y: The Last Man

Disney

Y: The Last Man

A post-apocalyptic world where a cataclysmic event has decimated every mammal with a Y chromosome — apart from one cisgender man and his pet monkey. These unlikely survivors struggle to get a grip on this new world.

Dear White People

Netflix

Fourth and final series of this drama, based on the hit movie of the same name, following a group of black students speaking out against racism at prestigious Winchester University. It will be the show's first-ever musical season, as part of creator, Justin Simien's plan for it to "go out with a bang".

Radio

That’s Animal!, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: In the final episode Brendan and the gang meet Dublin Zoo reptile keeper Domhnall.

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: Live performances from Bobbi Arlo and The Lee Harveys, with media tips and tricks for musicians from PR specialist Sabrina Sheehan.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Selected live performances from Irish acts for the Seconds Away webseries, including Columbia Mills, Susan O’Neill, Tandem Felix, Maria Kelly, Conchúr White, and Jealous Of The Birds.