Tuesday TV Tips: Meet the 12 Great British Bake Off bakers

The Great British Bake Off

Channel 4, 8pm

Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas of The Great British Bake Off 2021

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas introduce us to the new batch of 12 bakers. Their first chance to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith comes when they are asked to make 12 perfect mini-rolls.

The Boss

RTÉ2, 9.25

The Boss: Melissa McCarthy plays the titan of industry who is sent to prison after she’s caught for insider trading. When she emerges ready to rebrand herself as America’s latest sweetheart, not everyone she screwed over is so quick to forgive and forget

A disgraced entrepreneur looks to launch a comeback with the reluctant help of her long-suffering former assistant. Comedy, starring Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Bell, Peter Dinklage and Kathy Bates.

Sport

Women's International Soccer Friendly: Republic of Ireland v Australia (ko 7pm, RTÉ2).

England League Cup: Norwich City v Liverpool (ko 7.45pm, Sky Sports).

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: John Self reviews Colm Toibin’s recent novel The Magician; Chris Wasser previews upcoming Apple TV series Foundation; and Emma O’Kelly examines Nirvana’s world-changing Nevermind album on its 30th anniversary.

The Alternative, RTÉ 2FM, 10pm: A 2013 Studio 8 session from Cat Dowling, and a 2018 performance at the same location from hip-hoppers Tebi Rex.