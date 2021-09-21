Tuesday TV Tips: Meet the 12 Great British Bake Off bakers

Channel 4, 8pm
Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas introduce us to the new batch of 12 bakers. Their first chance to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith comes when they are asked to make 12 perfect mini-rolls.
RTÉ2, 9.25
A disgraced entrepreneur looks to launch a comeback with the reluctant help of her long-suffering former assistant. Comedy, starring Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Bell, Peter Dinklage and Kathy Bates.
Women's International Soccer Friendly:v (ko 7pm, RTÉ2).
England League Cup:v (ko 7.45pm, Sky Sports).
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: John Self reviews Colm Toibin’s recent novel ; Chris Wasser previews upcoming Apple TV series ; and Emma O’Kelly examines Nirvana’s world-changing album on its 30th anniversary.
, RTÉ 2FM, 10pm: A 2013 Studio 8 session from Cat Dowling, and a 2018 performance at the same location from hip-hoppers Tebi Rex.