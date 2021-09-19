Five things for the week ahead: TV tips, visual art, live music 

1|TV| Kin

Not surprisingly, tensions are running high after the killing of a crime boss's son in last week's opener. Episode one did a fine job setting the scene for the new crime drama, but the second instalment will probably provide people with a better idea of whether they're sticking with it.

Sunday, 9.30pm, RTÉ One

2|art| Rembrandt in Print

The Crawford Art Gallery in Cork has just opened its impressive exhibition of 50 etchings by the 17th century Dutch master. Various events around the exhibition also include lectures, guided walks of Cork, and a display of printing techniques.

Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, daily

3 |opera| Least Like The Other, Searching For Rosemary Kennedy

A contemporary operatic take on the tragic life of a member of the American political dynasty who was subjected to a lobotomy.

Cork Opera House, Weds; Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick, Sat

4|music| Seán Ó Riada concerts

The 50th anniversary of the death of the great Cork composer is being marked by two concerts at the National Concert Hall, featuring the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, Peadar Ó Riada, Seán Ó Sé, and others.

Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and available to stream via nch.ie

5|streaming| The Starling

Early reviews for this Netflix film have been mixed, but the presence of Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd in the cast will have plenty people tuning in anyway. Given the talents of both, could they really fail in the role of a troubled middle-aged couple?

Netflix, from Friday