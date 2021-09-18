Book review: an intimate portrayal of the War of Independence

“The whole thing here is I’m not an historian, I’m not trying to re-tell the history, there’s plenty people doing that,” says Valerie Cox of her new book, Independence Memories: A People’s Portrait of the Early Days of the Irish Nation.

“I’m talking about the human stories, the ordinary, everyday stories of the people who lived through momentous events and who may not even have realised they were living through them at the time, as told through their children and their grandchildren, and even their great- grandchildren.”

Independence Memories is a companion volume to Cox’s well-received 2019 Growing up with Ireland, in which she spoke with people born in the 1920s as the Irish State was founded.

This time, she collects stories of those who were alive during the War of Independence and the Civil War, and with that generation all-but gone, Cox spoke with people remembering their parents or grandparents.

There is one exception to this, she says, and that is Máirín Hughes. She interviewed Máirín, a youthful and independent woman whom Cox describes as looking “about 80”, in her nursing home, and heard Máirín’s memories of being in school the day the nuns brought children indoors from the yard, as Killarney barracks was seized by the IRA and shots were fired in the distance.

“I said, hang on, Máirín, if this was right, you’d be way over a hundred,” Cox recalls.

“Máirín said, yes, I’m 107.

“Then she goes and produces the letter you get from the President when you’re 100. And then she produces seven more medals, because, I didn’t know this, but when you’re 100, the President gives you a medal for 101, 102, and so on. Isn’t that extraordinary?”

Máirín Hughes was born on May 20, 1914, in her own words, close to the feast day of St Rita of Cascia, the patron saint of impossible cases”, and she is UCC’s oldest living science graduate.

In the book, Máirín, whose father was a pensions officer in Killarney, relates another memory about bridges being blown up, and she remembers a lorry going along with British soldiers firing at people picking potatoes.

In a heart-breaking section, she recounts the deaths in 1921 of two of her brothers, Rory and Con, at 17 and 16, of acute appendicitis, describing the scene of the kitchen table being scrubbed and carried up to the bedroom to be used as an operating table.

Independence Memories has many such vivid, affecting stories, like that of Mary-Ellen Kavanagh, who was 19-years-old when she became caught up in a Republican bank-raid in Buncranna in 1922. “She was shot dead when she tried to rescue a child in the street,” Cox says. “The family was offered compensation: a pound for every year of her life. Isn’t that terribly sad?”

There is an intriguing chapter about the two Mollys. Molly Spratt and Molly Darcy were Dublin street-traders, and secretly runners for Michael Collins, and they sewed bullets into the hems of their long dresses. As Cox puts it, “They went around Dublin with their prams, and their babies, and running their street sales, and they kept all their notes and everything for the rebels tied up in their hair.”

One contributor to Independence Memories is Tim Crowley, proprietor of the Michael Collins Centre at Castlewhite, just outside of Clonakilty. Speaking on the phone, he explains that his great-grandmother was Marianne McCarthy, a second cousin of Michael Collins’ mother, Marianne O’Brien, and it only came to light recently that his great-grandmother kept a journal, recording births, marriages and deaths of neighbours and relations back into the 1800s.

“Michael Collins’ father and mother’s wedding is recorded in there, and Michael’s mother’s death then in 1907, her second cousin, that’s in there,” he says. The journal’s last entry by date is a record of the death of Michael Collins at Béal na mBláth.

Valerie Cox

After Collins’ death, anti-Treaty IRA men arrived late one night at Marianne’s house, demanding a horse from the stable. “She was from the Collins side of the divide in the Civil War, and she refused to give them the horse, and there was an argument ensued inside in the kitchen, and one of the IRA men whipped out his revolver, and fired a shot up through the ceiling.”

In bed upstairs was Marianne’s daughter Elizabeth, and Tim says the sound of the shot in the enclosed space in the kitchen, and the thought that her daughter had just been shot dead upstairs, triggered a nervous breakdown from which his great-grandmother never recovered.

“Now the woman in the bed upstairs, the bullet missed her,” he says. “I was inside in that house five or six years ago, and the bullet-hole is still to be seen in the floor. That woman would later be my grandmother, so if that bullet went a slightly different angle, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

For Valerie Cox, Independence Memories is her third book, “of this type”, as she puts it. “I love the genre that I’ve fallen into. The first one was four years ago, A Ploughing People, where I wrote the history of ploughing in Ireland, and I spent my time going around the country, sitting in people’s houses, eating scones, drinking tea. I had a ball.

“The ploughing community in Ireland are the most fabulous people. They even took me out and taught me how to do horse ploughing with two horses in the muck in Roundwood one winter’s day. I loved that book.”

She says Growing Up with Ireland was a logical successor, and each of her books has involved chatting, something she says she likes doing most.

“I mean, I’m terribly nosy. And it suits a person like me to be out there chatting to people, and the thing is you make an awful lot of new friends as well.”

Talking on the phone from the Wicklow home she shares with her husband Brian and their two rescue dogs, she is warm and enthusiastic about the people she has interviewed for Independence Memories, and her voice – so familiar from What It Says In The Papers and her time on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today show, eight years with Pat Kenny, then three with Seán O’Rourke - sounds far younger than her 70 years.

Five years ago, when her contract was terminated by RTÉ, she took a successful case to the Work Relations Commission on the grounds of ageism, the first such case taken against an employer. This led to her standing in last year’s general election, and although she wasn’t elected, she did respectably enough.

“I’ve become very conscious of the way we treat older people in this country, which is that if you reach 65, you should crawl into the corner and die.” The 2020 Sinn Féin surge saw many people not transfer their vote, and she feels she might have done better in a “normal” election, but, that said, she enjoyed every moment of the campaign.

Right now, she is looking to her next project, and thinking about writing her first novel. One unexpected result of her recent books has been that they have featured prominently in a number of the funerals of the people who contributed to them, with those books being brought up at the offertory.

“I hadn’t really thought about how important it was to the families that in many cases, very near the end of their lives, in their twilight years, that those people’s stories would actually be published.

“At the time I was writing the books, and even as they were finished and published, it never dawned on me the legacy that we were leaving to the families of these people.” Thanks to Covid, Independence Memories won’t enjoy a formal launch, but, ever resourceful, Valerie Cox has her own plans.

“My family and I are going to launch the book on a mountaintop in Wicklow in the next few weeks,” she says, laughing, “and we’ll take loads and loads of photos and we will plaster them all over social media.”

Independence Memories: A People’s Portrait of the Early Days of the Irish Nation by Valerie Cox. Hachette Ireland, €14.99.