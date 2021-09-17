Friday TV Tips: Kin stars, Jack Woolley and Catherine Corless on the Late Late Show

Celebrity MasterChef — last in series

BBC One, 9pm

The 16th series of the competition reaches its rather tasty conclusion this evening.

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Stars of the new hit TV drama KIN, Ciarán Hinds and Clare Dunne will be on the show. Ciarán will talk about the joy of filming in Dublin again and his childhood spent dancing in Belfast. Clare will chat about why she could never be a crime boss.

Irish TikTok sensation with more than 1.6 million followers, Miriam Mullins will talk about living her life online, her now-famous Irish mammy, and will give Ryan Tubridy tips on how to make it on TikTok.

Stroboscopic image produced in camera.) Taekwondo athlete Jack Woolley during the Tokyo 2020 Official Team Announcement at South Dublin Martial Arts & Fitness in Dublin. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ireland's Olympic Taekwondo star, Jack Woolley, will discuss how he's coped with being thrust into the spotlight over the last six weeks after his assault in Dublin city last month. He’ll talk about his road to recovery, why he wants to inspire Ireland's next generation of athletes and why he can't wait to get back into the ring as Tokyo slips away from view.

Tuam historian, Catherine Corless, and her supportive husband, Aidan, will discuss her new book Belonging: A Memoir, her quest for the truth about Tuam Mother and Baby Home in Galway and how her early childhood life events shaped her to be the person we know today.

There will be a chance to see some incredible photographs from Old Ireland in Colour 2, the sequel to last year’s bestselling book. One of its authors, Dr Sarah-Anne Buckley will talk about some of the superb images brought to life through cutting-edge technology, historical research and expert colourisation.

Plus, Wallis Bird will perform her classic song To My Bones while The Three Amigos will give viewers a Garth treat with a special medley of his hits.

Song for a Raggy Boy

RTÉ One, 11.25pm

Song for a Raggy Boy with Aidan Quinn

Harrowing drama with Aidan Quinn and Iain Glen.

The true story of a single teacher's courage to stand up against an untouchable prefect's sadistic disciplinary regime and other abuse in a Catholic Reformatory and Industrial School in 1939 Ireland. A widower is hired to teach at a Catholic reform school for boys, but soon clashes with the priests. Written by Patrick Galvin from Cork and directed by Aisling Walsh.

Sport

Women’s World Cup qualifier: Georgia v Republic of Ireland. 4.30pm. RTÉ2

Premier League: Newcastle United v Leeds United, 8pm, Sky Go Extra

Sex Education

Netflix

Sex Education Season 3. Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews. Picture: Sam Taylor/Netflix

Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean.

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

The Morning Show

Apple TV+

The Morning Show: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

The first series introduced viewers to breakfast news broadcaster Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and her arch-rival Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), and Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), Alex’s former colleague who was fired following allegations of sexual misconduct.

This time, coronavirus rears its ugly head, while Julianna Margulies, Hasan Minhaj, Greta Lee and Irish actor, Ruairi O’Connor, join the cast.

Radio

Comóradh an Riadaigh, R na G, 2.05pm: Seán Ó Riada’s classical music is the focus of this episode of a commemorative series looking at his life and legacy through recordings and archive interviews.

The Lyric Concert, Lyric FM, 7pm: The RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra perform a special concert for Culture Night 2021: chief conductor Jaime Martin oversees Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 4, and comedian Tommy Tiernan narrates Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf.