Question of Taste: Irish comedian Emma Doran includes Kenny Everett and Biggie Smalls in her picks 

Emma Doran is a comedian from Dublin who will be appearing at the It Takes A Village festival at Trabolgan Holiday Village, Cork this weekend, (September 17–19).

The event features music, comedy and live podcasts, with accommodations available at the centre's holiday chalets.

If over 30 year olds were on Love Island 🏝 pic.twitter.com/JNIwZLhfM8 — Emma Doran Comedian (@EmmaLouDoran) July 4, 2021

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

I'm a terrible reader and I can't write ‘Katie Price's autobiography’ here for fear of judgement. Over the last few months my latest buzz has been reading about manifestation and changing your mindset. I'm not sure that's much better is it?

Best recent film:

Space Jam 2 - I had a lovely little doze.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen:

Over lockdown, I did some Zoom gigs with other comedians. Even through a laptop camera, we were able to communicate telepathically with each other that we were all about to die a death. That kind of bonding just won't happen again.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

I've been listening to a lot of Biggie Smalls recently. As a white woman in her late 30s living in the suburbs of Rathfarnham, I have no idea why the music of a deceased rapper is speaking to me so much recently. Could be all the manifestation.

First-ever comedian who really made you laugh:

Kenny Everett. I just remember as a kid that Rod Stewart giant arse bit was magical.

The best standup show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

Before I did stand up the week before my first gig I went to the venue (Halfpenny Bridge Inn - battle of the axe) to suss it out. There was this great open micer James Nolan on. He was brilliant - yet I have never heard of or seen him since. It's like I imagined the whole thing.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

I love TV. The latest thing I watched was On Becoming a God in Central Florida, with Kristen Dunst. Would recommend!

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

Suzanne Kane on 98fm. For podcasts, I like a mix of The Dollop, Julie Jay’s Crimeland, Off-Menu and lots of others I dip in and out of depending on topics, guests, etc.

You're curating your dream comedy festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Joan Rivers, Wanda Sykes and me - I mean the other two would bring the audience and if I’m booking it I’m going to give myself some work, thanks.

Your best celebrity encounter:

Jennifer Zamparelli - she is exactly how you’d imagined her, great craic!

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

Santry 2002- I’d stop myself and the relay team from having a smoke and get us to warm up before the race instead - things could have been different.