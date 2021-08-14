Radio Highlights: Nirvana's 'Nevermind' at 30; Typhoid Mary; the Scariff Martyrs

SATURDAY

An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra

R na G, 11am

An interview with Dr Tomás Mac Conmara about his newly-published book The Scariff Martyrs, about the brutal murder of four men by British Forces in November 1920.

Last Hour: The Story of 9/11's First Victim

Newstalk, 9pm

In this PPI-nominated Best Documentary, producer Sorcha Heron tells the story of 9/11's first official victim: Irish-American priest Father Mychal Judge.

SUNDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 2pm

The Curious Case of Typhoid Mary: Mary Mallon was an Irish woman who emigrated to New York City in 1883. She arrived into a world full of disease and prejudice but still managed to establish herself as a cook working for well-off families. However, blame was put at her feet and she was branded forever as “Typhoid Mary”.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Ireland's Changing Nature: Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature. Part two of three explores the transformations that arose in both landscape and culture with the discovery of metals.

MONDAY

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

Sliabh Luachra fiddler Emma O’Leary's Mo Cheantar Féin is featured as host Áine Hensey's Album of the Week in the first of a new season of the afternoon show.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Mary McGill reviews the Disney Plus adaptation of Y: The Last Man on the country's nightly arts magazine.

TUESDAY

Cat Dowling: singer-songwriter's 2013 RTÉ session revisited, Tuesday, 10pm, 2FM

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

John Self reviews Colm Toibin's recent novel The Magician; Chris Wasser previews upcoming Apple TV series Foundation; and Emma O'Kelly examines Nirvana's world-changing Nevermind album on its 30th anniversary.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Back into the RTÉ sessions archive with Dan Hegarty: a 2013 Studio 8 session from Cat Dowling, and a 2018 performance at the same location from hip-hoppers Tebi Rex.

WEDNESDAY

That’s Animal!

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

In the final episode of the season, Brendan and the gang meet Dublin Zoo reptile keeper Domhnall to learn more about how dinosaurs walk among us still.

Sessions from Oblivion

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from Bobbi Arlo and The Lee Harveys, with media tips and tricks for musicians from PR specialist Sabrina Sheehan.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Selected live performances from Irish acts for the Seconds Away webseries, including Columbia Mills, Susan O’Neill, Tandem Felix, Maria Kelly, Conchúr White, and Jealous Of The Birds.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Niall Henry of Blue Raincoat Theatre Company speaks on the ensemble's new play Hunting Darwin, running from September 30 to October 9 at their Factory performance space in Sligo.

Let's Dive In

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Julie and Phil ask David McKeown, a space engineer, about spaceships and satellites, and if humans have to wear sun cream when they're up in space.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Live action from Limerick rapper Denise Chaila, recorded for Eurosonic festival earlier this year.

FRIDAY

Comóradh an Riadaigh

R na G, 2.05pm

This week in a series on the iconic Irish composer: Seán Ó Riada’s schooling, university days, and how he immersed himself in the Irish language.