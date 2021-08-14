Radio Highlights: Nirvana's 'Nevermind' at 30; Typhoid Mary; the Scariff Martyrs

An interview with Dr Tomás Mac Conmara about his newly-published book, about the brutal murder of four men by British Forces in November 1920.
In this PPI-nominated Best Documentary, producer Sorcha Heron tells the story of 9/11's first official victim: Irish-American priest Father Mychal Judge.
The Curious Case of Typhoid Mary: Mary Mallon was an Irish woman who emigrated to New York City in 1883. She arrived into a world full of disease and prejudice but still managed to establish herself as a cook working for well-off families. However, blame was put at her feet and she was branded forever as “Typhoid Mary”.
Ireland's Changing Nature: Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature. Part two of three explores the transformations that arose in both landscape and culture with the discovery of metals.
Sliabh Luachra fiddler Emma O’Leary'sis featured as host Áine Hensey's Album of the Week in the first of a new season of the afternoon show.
Mary McGill reviews the Disney Plus adaptation ofon the country's nightly arts magazine.
Arena
John Self reviews Colm Toibin's recent novel; Chris Wasser previews upcoming Apple TV series ; and Emma O'Kelly examines Nirvana's world-changing album on its 30th anniversary.
Back into the RTÉ sessions archive with Dan Hegarty: a 2013 Studio 8 session from Cat Dowling, and a 2018 performance at the same location from hip-hoppers Tebi Rex.
In the final episode of the season, Brendan and the gang meet Dublin Zoo reptile keeper Domhnall to learn more about how dinosaurs walk among us still.
Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from Bobbi Arlo and The Lee Harveys, with media tips and tricks for musicians from PR specialist Sabrina Sheehan.
Selected live performances from Irish acts for the Seconds Away webseries, including Columbia Mills, Susan O’Neill, Tandem Felix, Maria Kelly, Conchúr White, and Jealous Of The Birds.
Niall Henry of Blue Raincoat Theatre Company speaks on the ensemble's new play, running from September 30 to October 9 at their Factory performance space in Sligo.
Julie and Phil ask David McKeown, a space engineer, about spaceships and satellites, and if humans have to wear sun cream when they're up in space.
Live action from Limerick rapper Denise Chaila, recorded for Eurosonic festival earlier this year.
This week in a series on the iconic Irish composer: Seán Ó Riada’s schooling, university days, and how he immersed himself in the Irish language.