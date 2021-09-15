Indiana Jones 5 and Ant-Man 3 reportedly delayed due to norovirus 

The vomiting bug has halted production on both films 
Indiana Jones 5 and Ant-Man 3 reportedly delayed due to norovirus 

Production on Indiana Jones 5 has reportedly been halted. Picture: Steven Spielberg

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 10:30

Filming of Disney's Indiana Jones 5 and Ant-Man, Quantumania has hit the breaks, with reports of up to fifty people asked to leave the set due to a norovirus outbreak. 

Both films are in production at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, west of London. Disney, which acquired Marvel in 2009 has a relationship with Pinewood studios to use its sound stages and production accommodation.

The outbreak comes only days after filming resumed following a break in production. In June, the star sustained a shoulder injury on set while rehearsing a fight scene.

It is not the first on-set injury for Ford. In 2014, he broke his leg on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens when he was crushed beneath a heavy door of the Millennium Falcon while filming at Pinewood Studios.

Indiana Jones 5 is set to hit cinemas in July 2022. It is directed by James Mangold, with a script co-written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth and stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge who some are touting as a replacement for Ford in future instalments 

Ant-Man, Quantumania is the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer. Peyton Reed returns to direct this instalment, after heading up Ant Man (2015) and its sequel Ant-Man 2 (2018). 

