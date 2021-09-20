Monday TV Tips: Houseplants, an insta-pond and cutting edge garden designs at the 'world's greatest flower show'

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021

BBC1, 7.30pm

Opening day of the horticultural show. James Wong hunts out the best houseplants. Frances Tophill talks about building an insta-pond, and Mark Lane gets a first peek at the Great Pavilion.

The Murder Files: The Killing of Jason Corbett

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Investigating the 2015 homicide of the Limerick man, revealing the story from multiple perspectives of those closest to the case.

Unknown

TG4, 9.30pm

Liam Neeson as Dr Martin Harris and January Jones as Elizabeth Harris in Unknown. Picture: Dark Castle Entertainment/ Warner Bros. Pictures

Starring Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, and January Jones. A man awakens from a coma, only to discover that someone has taken on his identity and that no one, (not even his wife), believes him.

Crimecall

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Reconstructions, CCTV footage, and live studio appeals for information from the public, to help with garda investigations.

Radio

Binneas Béil, R na G, 3pm: Sliabh Luachra fiddler Emma O’Leary’s Mo Cheantar Féin is featured as host Áine Hensey’s Album of the Week in the first of a new season of the afternoon show.

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Mary McGill reviews the Disney Plus adaptation of Y: The Last Man on the country’s nightly arts magazine.