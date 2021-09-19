Sunday TV Tips: Attempts to avoid an all-out war in Kin

Keys to My Life

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Áine Lawlor reclaims the keys to her childhood home in Dublin's Raheny

Áine Lawlor, the ‘voice’ of Irish morning radio and political interviewer tells Brendan Courtney of her memories at her childhood home in Dublin’s Raheny where she grew up the bright ambitious daughter of a postal worker and a psychiatric nurse. In her teens she worked as a care assistant on the wards of St Ita’s Psychiatric Hospital in Portrane. Years later she narrated RTÉ’s seminal ‘States of Fear’ series that blew the lid on decades of institutional abuse.

Vigil

BBC One, 9pm

Claustrophobic drama, penultimate episode. Hostile boats track the submarine while comms are down, as Kirsten hunts for clues to uncover the source of Vigil’s threat, but with no word from the boat she fears for Amy’s safety.

Kin

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Plotting, revenge and plenty drama in Kin

Episode 2. The Kinsellas deal with the fallout of Cunningham’s retaliation. Frank attempts to avoid an all-out war. And Mikey is torn between wanting to help Jimmy seek his revenge and staying above the fray so he can see Anna again.

Sport

Premier League: West Ham United v Manchester United (ko 2pm, Sky Go Extra).

Radio

The Curious Case of Typhoid Mary: Documentary on One, RTÉ 1, 2pm: Mary Mallon was an Irish woman who emigrated to New York City in 1883. She arrived into a world full of disease and prejudice but still managed to establish herself as a cook working for well-off families. However, blame was put at her feet and she was branded forever as “Typhoid Mary”.

Ireland’s Changing Nature: The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature. Part two of three explores the transformations that arose in both landscape and culture with the discovery of metals.