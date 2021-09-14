Nevermind the Zogadong! Cork T-shirt printers HairyBaby restore a Zig & Zag classic from a photo

This week marks thirty years since the release of Seattle grungers Nirvana's seminal LP Nevermind - the perfect marriage of earnestness, velocity and keenly-honed pop sensibilities.

The occasion comes with a slight note of controversy, with Spencer Elden, the baby on the album's cover, suing the band over his parents' decision to offer him up for being photographed and its alleged affect on his life prospects in the intervening years.

Swimming after a hastily-composited dollar bill on a fishing hook, the photograph is an iconic music image, on the front of tens of millions of copies of the album in countless formats.

For the denizens of Irish TV producers Double Z, the episode gave rise to digging out an old T-shirt made in the original picture's immediate aftermath on behalf of their most famous charges, kids' television icons Zig and Zag.

Portraying Zag, always the cooler of the two, in a similar pose to the Nevermind baby and bearing the caption 'Smells Like Zag', it's a witty riff on the Nirvanamania of the age - and similarly leaves nothing to the imagination.

It got a laugh out of Den devotees on social media - and then the requests came flying in for a new version of the T-shirt from nineties kids looking to rock the design in adulthood.

The Double Z lads openly challenged merchandise partners HairyBaby, based in Little Island, Cork, to respond to the demand, and respond they did.

They went from recreating the original illustration from photos and testing the print in-house using their direct-to-garment printing tech, to having it ready for order and getting premade shirts on hangers at their premises within three hours.

"We took the original t-shirt (design) from the photograph they sent, and painstakingly redrew it," says HairyBaby boss Daragh Murphy.

"Normally we have a bank of stuff that we work with, we have old illustrations of theirs that they would have sent us on. They would send us on photographs of old T-shirts, because they've lost a lot of their original artwork. Everything we have on the website, we've actually re-illustrated ourselves, and recoloured.

"It's just a process we deal with every day anyway - but we're especially proud of this."

So our friends @DoubleZCreative gave us a challenge earlier to recreate their famous Smells Like Zag t-shirt. Challenge accepted we said…..3hrs from illustration to on a hanger in our shop. Boom💥 and it’s just gone up online to buy now at https://t.co/y4U7sug1ko pic.twitter.com/hSYggjn4g7 — Hairy Baby (@HairyBabyTees) September 9, 2021

It was a great way to rise to the occasion, after a bit of needling from Double Z in response to fan demand.

"We'd have great banter with them (online). We have this kind of craic every now and then - they put up a picture of a T-shirt, an old T-shirt that we mightn't have on the site. People might comment on it, saying 'aw, I want that T shirt', y'know, then they might tag us and say 'what are the chances'?

"We kind-of look at it and go, 'yeah, we can', or some of them might be too complex, or in too bad a condition. But this particular one, I just thought myself, like, because it was so relevant to what's happening now, it'd be a good one to spin up as quickly as we can. So we just went at it."

It's a reflection of how technology and a little bit of ingenue can respond to anything - and a huge change from how the merchandise and licencing game worked for the Double Z crew in days gone by.

"Back in the day getting a T-shirt made, you’d do the line drawing, mark up a copy with the six-colour limit - post it to the printer. Days later a proof would arrive by courier. Months later it’d be in a shop!," they remarked on Twitter.

For their part, the HairyBaby crew have been humbled by the response.

Never in a million years did we think when we started this whole t-shirt thing way back we’d be illustrating Zags willy! 😁 pic.twitter.com/7Qk3EpSL67 — Hairy Baby (@HairyBabyTees) September 10, 2021

Ever the studious observers of their characters' lore, Double Z have been quick to clarify that Zag's you-know-what is in fact medically referred to as his 'zogadong'.

The more you know!