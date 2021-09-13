Cork rocks again: Live music provides weekend fun in Kinsale, Clonakilty and Mitchelstown 

Live music has been almost non-existent since the pandemic began, but this weekend marked a sort of take-off moment for the sector in Co Cork at least, with a number of events.

Music fans have been eager to get rocking again, and among the offerings in the southern county over the past few days included The Great Beyond in Kinsale, Clonakilty International Guitar Festival, and Autumn Air in Mitchelstown.

The latter event saw the North Cork town host bands such as The Coronas, Stephanie Rainey and The Blizzards in four pub venues from Wednesday to Sunday. Organiser Shane Dunne, also MD of the Independence festival which was formerly held in Mitchelstown was delighted to be back.

Something Happens at The Hunters Rest in Mitchelstown for Autumn Air. Picture: Glen Bollard

"As an industry we’ve been left until last, while we’ve been granted some supports like the LPSS [Live Performance Support Scheme] it pales in comparison to the level of grants given to every other sector. The emotion this week filled the air, from artists, the crew and the fans who came to listen to live music again. This has to be the start of coming back though, not a stop-gap, we need to reopen fully on October 22," he said.

Matt Churchill of The Church plays at Clonakilty International Guitar Festival, while watched by appreciative audience member, Ruth O'Neill, aged two.

Clonakilty International Guitar Festival, organised by DeBarras, also returned for its 17th iteration, and will continue until Sunday.

In Kinsale, the mixed weather on the second day of The Great Beyond festival at Ballinacurra House failed to dampen spirits at the two-day event. Organised by Coughlan's Live, punters at the inaugural festival were able to stay dry in the two marquees where the stages were situated, and wellies were the footwear of choice for squelching between the various areas of the event.

Naked Animals opened proceedings on the Sunday, and by the time the song ‘Good News’ echoed through the large garden, the skies had cleared and the raincoats were off. A plastic cup of wine had never looked so good - live music was officially back in Kinsale.

The Frank & Walters at Autumn Air in Mitchelstown. Picture: Glen Bollard

The Frank & Walters, Wallis Bird, and the Cork City Samba Band were among the other acts on the bill, with Lisa Hannigan playing both nights of the festival.

Míde Houlihan’s set was a particular highlight of Sunday’s events. The West Cork singer-songwriter thrived off having her friends front row in the smaller of the tents. In between songs, which included one Bon Iver cover that grew the intimate audience in minutes, her witty comments had the crowd howling.

The always fantastic Bell X1 finished out the weekend, just about managing to wring out ‘The Upswing’ before the rain returned. Again, no one seemed to notice.

If anyone wasn’t on the upswing before the weekend began, they certainly were once it had come to an end.

The beat goes on in Co Cork in the coming week with the guitar festival in Clonakilty, while Trabolgan hosts the It Takes A Village event next weekend.

More pictures below.

A scene from The Great Beyond at Ballinacurra House in Kinsale. Picture: Shane J Horan

Bell X1 at The Great Beyond at Ballinacurra House in Kinsale. Picture: Shane J Horan

Lisa Hannigan at The Great Beyond. Picture: Shane J Horan