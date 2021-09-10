RTÉ jingle shake-up: a new seven-note sonic ID is on the way for the News at One

As Bryan Dobson himself says, "who says you can't teach an old fiddle a new tune?"
The entire creative process for the seven-note sonic ID features the sound of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 15:49

It's that super distinctive call to pay attention: the few notes played right before a news bulletin.  

And while new news breaks almost constantly — even while bulletins and reports are written and aired — one thing that had remained constant for the past 40 years was RTÉ's top-of-the-hour jingle. 

Now RTÉ Radio 1 is launching a new seven-note sonic ID.

An RTÉ spokeswoman explained that the jingle is actually known as "sound imaging for continuity junctions and top of hour sequences".

The aim of the seven-note sonic ID is to provide "recall and an instantly recognisable sense of station identity in each theme" she added. 

This will include new title music for top-of-the-hour radio news bulletins, and for the News at One with Bryan Dobson and This Week programmes along with Rising Time.

"The current news audio bed has been in place for more than 40 years so this refresh is very welcome."

And as Bryan Dobson himself says, "who says you can't teach an old fiddle a new tune?"

It might be just seven notes but staff from all parts of the station took part in the project and shared their expertise. The final production features the sound of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and the work of composer RealWorld's Jay Vandenberg.

The entire creative process was handled remotely, with team members based in Donnybrook, Kerry, Amsterdam, and Manchester constantly collaborating via a host of video call applications.

The new news bulletin music will be launched tomorrow, September 11. 

