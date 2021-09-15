Wednesday TV Tips: Valerie Mulcahy is feeling the heat as Ultimate Hell Week lives up its title

Na Slimmers

TG4, 8.30pm

Na Slimmers: Gearóid Mac Roibín, Training Garage, Ravenhill Park

Six months in and some are finding it easier than others. See what methods each slimmer has used to achieve their personal goals and how the news of the country going into lockdown due to Covid-19 has affected their weight loss journey.

Fred and Rose West: Reopened

UTV, 9pm (also on Virgin Media One tomorrow at 9pm)

Fred West and Rose West

Two-part documentary. In 1994 the story of Fred and Rose West began to emerge following the discovery of human remains at their home in Gloucester. Fred was eventually charged with killing 12 women and girls. Rose was convicted of 10 murders in 1995. However, there has always been a strong belief that there could have been even more victims.

The Rotunda

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Valerie and Jeovani and baby Isaiah, The Rotunda

Roscommon couple Orlaith and James arrive at the Rotunda for an emergency procedure on their twins who are just at 16 weeks’ gestation and have been diagnosed with ‘twin to twin transfusion syndrome’. Dubliner Caroline has gone it alone with the help of a donor to get pregnant and is in the hospital with her mother Vivien as her birthing partner. And Valerie and Jeovani await the arrival of their families’ first grandchild.

Congo 1961 — Troid ar Son na Síochána

TG4, 9.30pm

The story of the Irish Defence Forces' first mission overseas, from 1960 to 1964, to the newly independent, war-ravaged Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Special Forces Ultimate Hell Week — The Professionals

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Just hours into the Hell Week course and already two of the 18 celebrity recruits have been eliminated. Over five days, the celebrity recruits will be required to pass numerous rigorous physical and mental tests. Surviving on two to three hours of sleep a night they will have to overcome cold-water events, height tests and claustrophobic challenges as well as various trials of strength, stamina and determination.

Sport

Champions League: Liverpool v Milan; Manchester City v RB Leipzig, both 8pm, BT Sport

Schumacher

Netflix

Schumacher, Netflix

In December 2013, Formula 1 driver, Michael Schumacher (below), suffered a brain injury in a skiing accident. A look back over his illustrious career, which included winning a joint-record seven World Drivers’ Championship titles. Archive interviews and previously unreleased footage help paint a compelling portrait of a remarkable sportsman.

Radio

That’s Animal!, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: Zookeeper Brendan finds out if sloths deserve the lazy description.

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: Llive performances from punk duo, Vulpynes; songwriter, Ciarán Moran, and chats with Louis Walsh.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Selected live performances from Ailbhe Reddy, Slaney, Dani Larkin, Sam Wickens, Sprints, Jealous Of The Birds, Rebekah Fitch, and Odd Morris.