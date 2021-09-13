Monday TV Tips: The really, really low, dark periods — Ian Bailey

High stakes poker and intrigue in Molly's Game; and part two of The Killing of Fr Niall Molloy
Ian Bailey interview on Virgin Media One

Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

Ian Bailey: The Big Interview

Virgin Media One, 9pm

Ian Bailey is interviewed about Sophie Toscan du Plantier's murder. The former journalist, who has always maintained his innocence, will also discuss the "really really, low dark periods" of his life; his own theory on the case; and the recent appeal from Toscan du Plantier’s son on last week’s Late Late Show.

Molly's Game

TG4, 9.30pm

Jessica Chastain in Molly's Game

The true story of Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game and became an FBI target. With Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, and Kevin Costner. Directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Selling Ireland's Most Exclusive Homes

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Seafield House in Donabate, County Dublin is a Palladian mansion dating from the early 1700s. Current owner Liam Cronin has lived there for the past 30 years and has spent his time — and money — on retaining the splendour of the house and gardens
Extraordinary and expensive properties currently on the market, from country lodges to hi-tech masterpieces and waterfront apartments to city centre penthouses

The Killing of Fr Niall Molloy

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Part two of two. Experts Jack Crane, Ciara Staunton, and Angela Doyle meet in the bedroom where the priest died to talk through the evidence and scenario.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Jan Carson discusses presenting and chairing the Dementia Fiction Festival, happening online from Queen’s University Belfast, September 15 and 16.

