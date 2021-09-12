Sunday TV Tips: Out-numbered, out-financed and out-gunned in Kin

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2021

TG4, 3pm

Downpatrick Head, County Mayo — image taken from Suas Drones footage

The world's best cliff divers will find themselves competing from a brand-new launchpad on the sheer cliffs of Downpatrick Head, Mayo.

After three Irish stops in the rough waters of Inis Mór, and more recently a showing in Dublin Bay, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series heads West, to County Mayo where the Atlantic waters will once again test these talented athletes to their limits for their fifth visit since 2012.

Endeavour

UTV, 8pm

Endeavour, season 8. Shaun Evans and Roger Allam. ITV

Shaun Evans plays the title character. This three-episode run takes place in 1971. Endeavour was rather fond of a drink, and now booze is beginning to take control of his life, causing friction between him and his mentor Fred Thursday (Roger Allam).

Keys to My Life

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Brendan Courtney meets Fr Brian D'Arcy and Dickie Rock

Fr Brian D’Arcy takes a trip back to the tiny village of Bellanaleck in County Fermanagh where he grew up and found his vocation. He revisits Ireland’s best-known ballroom where he once heard the confessions of showband stars before they went on stage and muses on the part he played in creating the cult hit Fr Ted.

Junior Eurovision

TG4, 8.30pm

New series: the search begins for a young singer to represent Ireland in Paris in The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

Kin

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Aidan Gillen as Frank Kinsella in Kin

Eight-part crime drama. The Kinsellas are a small but tight-knit crime family in Dublin, increasingly at odds with a powerful drug cartel. When the hotheaded son of Frank Kinsella gets into a violent confrontation, the drug cartel retaliates. With Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Ciaran Hinds, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Sam Keeley, Emmet J Scanlan and Yasmin Seky.

'Sé mo Laoch

TG4, 9.30pm

A new series on some of Irish traditional music's heroes. This programme looks at the life and career of Donegal traditional singer & fiddle player Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh.

The Meaning of Life

RTÉ One, 10.30pm

Joe Duffy and Jane Seymour discuss the meaning of life

Joe Duffy meets Jane Seymour who reflects on how her parents’ experiences of WWII — her father liberating his own relatives in Bergen-Belsen and her mother’s internment in a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp — influenced her upbringing and continues to shape her personal philosophy.

Sport

All Ireland Camogie finals. Junior: Armagh v Wexford, throw-in noon; Intermediate: Antrim v Kilkenny, 2pm; Senior: Cork v Galway, 4.15pm. RTÉ2

Premier League: Leeds United v Liverpool, 4.30pm, Sky sports

Radio

Ireland’s Changing Nature, The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Presenter Anja Murray on how culture has shaped our relationship with nature, with music from Slow Moving Clouds’ Kevin Murphy. Part one of three looks at nature in post-glacial Ireland.

The Bluffer’s Guide to Early House, RTÉ 2XM, 8pm: DJ and writer Aidan Kelly looks at the post-disco roots of early house music.