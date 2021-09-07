Cork native Seán Ó Sé to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Gradam Ceoil

Today, Irish-language broadcaster TG4 announced the recipients of the 2021 Gradam Ceoil Awards, honouring musicians who have "advanced, strengthened, and preserved traditional music in Ireland".

The awards ceremony, now in its 24th year, will air on TG4 on Halloween night - the same night as TG4's 25th anniversary - from the Whitla Hall in Queens University, Belfast.

And the Lifetime Achievement Award in this year's honours is set to go to Cork's Seán Ó Sé, who first rose to fame as a singer, singing and recording the most popular song An Poc Ar Buille, with Seán Ó Riada and Ceoltóirí Chúlainn in the 60's.

"His voice has been recognised as one of the great voices of this country, and cannot be surpassed while singing," stated organisers in the event's press release.

Angelina Carberry: the Musician of the Year, 2021

The 2021 Musician of the Year will be awarded to Angelina Carberry.

Angelina was born in Manchester but is living in Longford since the 1990’s, where her family are from - following in their footsteps and becoming a master banjo player.

Clare fiddler Sorcha Costello will be awarded the title of Young Musician of the Year, continuing a family legacy that extends past her mother, concertina-player Mary MacNamara, and reaches generations into her grandmother's family.

Steve Cooney will be awarded Composer of the Year for his work on guitar accompaniment to traditional Irish dance, while Tyrone’s Niall Hanna scoops Singer of the Year for his work in preserving and maintaining the Ulster traditional canon.

In other legacy honours, The Glengormley School of Traditional Music takes the Outstanding Contribution Award for 2021, for its role in helping bring up generations of musicians in the tradition.

The 24th annual Gradam Ceoil awards air on Halloween Night on TG4 and TG4Player.