Five reasons to rewatch The Wire

IT WAS A MICROCOSM

In one sense, the Wire is a document of a time and place - the US metropolis of Baltimore, at the outset of the 2000s - but much like the best television and literature, the show manages to transcend its settings by appealing to the universal.

By setting its treatise of human nature and that of power against the backdrop of a city struggling with crime and addiction, as well as the inequality that helps create them, the show paints a picture that's become more relatable in the years since the economic events of the late 2000s.

UP AGAINST IT

The Wire upsets the idea of the cop-show dynamic by removing the implied moral imperatives behind it - though there are criminals whose actions have consequences for the lives they affect.

The show reflects the realities of the factors that drive people into crime, and how such situations escalate in their lives as poverty lingers - while casting a similar eye on policing in America, and the depth of the rot and procedure that honest officers are faced with.

The idea that things should be better is both a noble aspiration and a chain that binds the show's world to a system that's failed for so many, on both sides of firmly-entrenched social and political lines: a powerful hook.

THE LANGUAGE

As a social and economic analysis, The Wire shines in reflecting on the languages of interaction in which the show's events and characters unfold.

Slang and Ebonics sit alongside technical jargon and bureaucratic code, but not in a manner that feels jarring, or inauthentic to each situation - though the show does a clever job of catching similarities in language between the organisations of cops and robbers.

SLOW SHOW

While slow-burning sagas and well-paced subplots are part and parcel of television in the age of bingeing and streaming, The Wire represented the pinnacle of box-set television, in itself a term beginning to age as DVDs begin gathering dust in earnest.

The show oozes with detail in setup, and rewards keen attention in its payoffs - which makes investing in the characters all the more rewarding, as the emotional gut-punches that occur are given added velocity by a knowledge of their motives and circumstances.

OMAR COMING

In these delineations and subversions of expectation, unforgettable characters emerge, few more so than Omar Little, portrayed by the late Michael K Williams.

A 'stick-up man' who lives by a moral code, he functions as something of an anchor in the show's world - robbing criminals while resolving not to curse, or harm innocent people in the course of his work.

Collected and considered, Little is a chess player, and approaches his jobs with a similar degree of tact and thought. Little surprise, then, that he's gone down as the show's defining anti-hero.