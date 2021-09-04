Five things we’re still talking about from the first episode of The Big Deal

1. It’s not like other talent shows, but it’s a bit like a certain game show...

Yes, the styling and voting have hints of Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice, but one surprising show seemed to have been an influence on The Big Deal: Deal or No Deal.

After each act performs, they are offered a cash deal of €1,000 to leave the competition immediately. If they turn it down, the judges’ votes, cast ahead of the offer, decide if they will continue in the competition. Each act needs at least three yeses from the judges and if they don’t get them, they leave with nothing.

There’s no phone call from ‘The Banker’, but the gamble is quite familiar.

2. Jedward come face-to-face with some in-sync competition

Jamie and Jordan performing on The Big Deal

There’s a new duo on the block and, unlike Jedward, they’re not actually twins. In fact, they’re not related at all. Jamie and Jordan are pals from Dublin who are often mistaken as brothers and perform hip-hop dance.

They wow the crowd and receive constructive criticism from the judges, who say they feel they can deliver more and need an extra element to their act. Jamie and Jordan turn down the €1,000 offer but only receive one vote from Deirdre and leave the competition empty-handed.

3. The judges are firm but fair

For acts like Jamie and Jordan or singer Mia, who didn’t receive enough votes to carry on in the competition, the judges provide sound advice and support. Mia, who goes home with €1,000 after accepting the deal, was urged by Lyra to invest that money into lessons to build her technical singing experience.

They don’t manipulate hopeful contestants for the sake of good television, as some judges have done in the past on other shows around the world, but are kind and considerate when letting someone down gently.

4. We learn a little about the judges' love lives

Magician Rua on The Big Deal

Thanks to magician Rua, we get some insight into the judges’ love lives. When asking them for numbers to use in his act, Rua asks personal questions of all judges, revealing that Aston has had his heart broken twice and Deirdre was 12 years old when she had her first kiss (‘Should I have given a higher age, does 12 seem too young?” she asks George later).

Twins John and Edward are asked how many times they have been in love: just once for John, while Edward says he has never been in love. Boy George, meanwhile, is asked for a year that is important to him and provides the year of his birth: 1961.

5. Five votes are rare, but not impossible, as Bella Duo proves

When cocooning couple Victoria and Conor walk on stage as Bella Duo, they wow the judges with their haunting rendition of The Prayer, transporting everyone to a cathedral in Italy, as Jedward point out. Each judge is full of praise for the pair, only suggesting they believe in themselves more and for Victoria, in particular, to become more confident.

With a full board of votes, this couple shows a clean sweep through to the next round is not impossible, surely a hopeful sign for contestants in next week’s episode and beyond. So far, they’re the ones to beat.