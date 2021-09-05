Sunday TV Tips: Paralympics closing ceremony — and West Cork is the star of No Place Like Home

The Thorn Birds

RTÉ One, 3.20pm

Richard Chamberlain as Father Ralph de Bricassart and Rachel Ward as Meggie in The Thorn Birds

A blast from the past. Remember the Cleary family and the Drogheda sheep station in the Australian Outback?

A priest harbours a secret desire for a beautiful woman that proves to be stronger than his love for the Church. Romantic drama miniseries, starring Richard Chamberlain

No Place Like Home

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Kathryn continues her journey down the western seaboard from Malin Head to the 'finish line' of Mizen Head. And comedians Fred Cooke and Julie Jay explore Cork City. They visit Princes Street, The English Market, The Crawford Art Gallery, and Linehan's Sweet Shop near Shandon.

Go Gasta — finale

TG4, 8.30pm

Who will be crowned Go Gasta 2021 winners?

Sully: Miracle on the Hudson

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Tom Hanks as Capt Chesley Sullenberger. Picture: PA Photo/Warner Bros

Fact-based drama telling the story of US pilot Chesley `Sully" Sullenberger, who landed a US Airways plane in New York's Hudson River in January 2009. Starring Tom Hanks

Sport

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics closing ceremony, RTÉ2, 11.50am. All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship finals: Junior, 11.35am; Intermediate, 1.30pm; Senior Ladies finals, 3.45pm, TG4.

Radio

Green White Enamel: The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: A look at the life and poetry of Ethna MacCarthy: linguist, doctor, poet, and life-long friend of Samuel Beckett, following the release of a 2019 anthology.

The Bluffer’s Guide to Ska Music, RTÉ 2XM, 8pm: Put your braces together and your boots on your feet for a moonstomp through the history of a genre that often stands at the intersection between punk’s social conscience and West Indian sonic sensibilities.