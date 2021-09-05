Sunday TV Tips: Paralympics closing ceremony — and West Cork is the star of No Place Like Home

RTÉ One, 3.20pm
A blast from the past. Remember the Cleary family and the Drogheda sheep station in the Australian Outback?
A priest harbours a secret desire for a beautiful woman that proves to be stronger than his love for the Church. Romantic drama miniseries, starring Richard Chamberlain
Kathryn continues her journey down the western seaboard from Malin Head to the 'finish line' of Mizen Head. And comedians Fred Cooke and Julie Jay explore Cork City. They visit Princes Street, The English Market, The Crawford Art Gallery, and Linehan's Sweet Shop near Shandon.
Who will be crowned Go Gasta 2021 winners?
RTÉ One, 9.30pm
Fact-based drama telling the story of US pilot Chesley `Sully" Sullenberger, who landed a US Airways plane in New York's Hudson River in January 2009. Starring Tom Hanks
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics closing ceremony, RTÉ2, 11.50am. All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship finals: Junior, 11.35am; Intermediate, 1.30pm; Senior Ladies finals, 3.45pm, TG4.
, Lyric FM, 6pm: A look at the life and poetry of Ethna MacCarthy: linguist, doctor, poet, and life-long friend of Samuel Beckett, following the release of a 2019 anthology.
, RTÉ 2XM, 8pm: Put your braces together and your boots on your feet for a moonstomp through the history of a genre that often stands at the intersection between punk’s social conscience and West Indian sonic sensibilities.