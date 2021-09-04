Radio Highlights: life and mortality with Motor Neurone Disease; Catherine Dior's fight for freedom

SATURDAY

Súil Siar ar Bhailiúchán Bhairbre

R na G, 10am

An interview with presenter and ethnomusicologist Deirdre Ní Chonghaile about the background, and the impact, of the Bailiúchán Bhairbre series, re-aired this summer.

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 2pm

I’ll Send You Butterflies: the story of a woman’s journey through Motor Neurone Disease (MND) and her family’s determination to care for her, in spite of the challenges of her illness and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Personal Best

Newstalk, 9pm

Susan Dennehy profiles two female athletes who went on to represent Ireland at the Paralympic Games in Rio in 2016, following their progress over the course of several months.

SUNDAY

Two Thieves

Newstalk, 8am

Premiere airing of a new radio drama, set in a dystopian alternate society, where two criminals go up for a public vote, and only one can be saved.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Green White Enamel: A look at the life and poetry of Ethna MacCarthy: linguist, doctor, poet, and life-long friend of Samuel Beckett, following the release of a 2019 anthology.

The Bluffer's Guide to Ska Music

RTÉ 2XM, 8pm

Put your braces together and your boots on your feet for a moonstomp through the history of a genre that often stands at the intersection between punk's social conscience and West Indian sonic sensibilities.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Tara Brady reports from Venice Film Festival, and we hear from two of the new Poet Laureates named for Poetry Ireland's Poetry Towns scheme — Vincent Woods of Carrick-on-Shannon, and Grace Wells from Ennistymon.

TUESDAY

The Altered Hours: 2013 session revisited; Tuesday, 10pm, 2FM

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Dance theatre group Junk Ensemble talk about their Dublin Fringe Festival show, The Veiled Ones: a tale of generational misunderstanding 'loosely informed' by Roald Dahl's The Witches.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Sessions from the RTÉ archives: Cathy Davey's visit to Studio 8 from 2007, and Cork psych outfit The Altered Hours' 2013 Studio 8 performance.

WEDNESDAY

That’s Animal!

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

What exactly is a scimitar-horned oryx, why are they are classed as ‘extinct in the wild’, and what's their connection to unicorns? Zookeeper Susan discusses zoos and conservation.

Sessions from Oblivion

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from Galway rapper Celaviedmai and Brother Josh, plus chats with Dr Martin Clancy, formerly of rock group In Tua Nua.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Selected live performances from Irish acts for the Seconds Away web-series, including SOAK, Melts, Maija Sofia, Pastiche, A Smyth, Sprints, and Cherym.

THURSDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

From the Swedish Radio archive, a 1967 recording of Dvorak's Cello Concerto in B minor with Jacqueline du Pré and the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra.

FRIDAY

Comóradh an Riadaigh

R na G, 2.05

The first programme in an archive series celebrating the life, times and work of composer, Seán Ó Riada, 50 years on from his passing, including interviews with friends, colleagues and peers.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Speaking with Justine Picardie, author of Miss Dior — a deep-dive into the life of Catherine Dior, sister of fashion legend Christian, and a French Resistance fighter during the Second World War.