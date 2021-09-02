Question of Taste: Classical musician Mia Cooper in advance of her appearance at Triskel

Mia Cooper is a violinist with the Esposito Quartet, who play at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday, September 11, for the first concert in the Cork venue's Autumn String Series with the National String Quartet Foundation. "I came to Ireland in 2006 to take up my position as leader of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra and haven’t looked back," says Mia.

Best recent book you've read:

I recently re-read Gerald Moore’s Am I Too Loud?: Memoirs of an Accompanist. It’s very, very funny, full of anecdotes and dry wit recalling a distant era of music-making.

Best recent film:

I enjoyed Boyhood, directed by Richard Linklater, 12 years in the making with the same cast of principal characters. Have never seen anything like it.

Best recent gig or show you’ve seen:

I went to an actual live show in the West End in London last week with my daughters – Back to the Future, the Musical! Sheer escapism, and as close an experience to ‘before’ as I’ve had in the last many months.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Korngold 1st String Quartet (on the menu at Triskel Arts Centre!). Extraordinary music receiving its Irish premier, by this Austrian genius who only in the last 20/30 years or so is being rediscovered, thanks to people realising that THIS is where John Williams got his ideas from.

First ever piece of music that really moved you:

Honestly, it was a tape of Richard Clayderman my dad used to play in the car.

The best music performance you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

I couldn’t pick one, but the first time I heard Martin Hayes I was totally spellbound.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

Indiscriminate, unintellectual.

Radio listening:

Bit of a fan of the Moncrieff slot on Newstalk.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Paganini playing his own music, Rachmaninoff the same, and Edith Piaf.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

Muhammed Ali, at his 60th birthday party.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

It would be fun to hear the premier of the Rite of Spring in Paris in 1913, and witness the riot that followed.

You are queen of the music scene for a day – what's your first decree?

A pay rise.