Thursday TV Tips: Up on a cliff with Siobhan McSweeney — and Glow Up Ireland makeup skills

Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhan McSweeney

More4, 9pm

The Cork actor and presenter gets on her electric bike for the final time. She's traversing Northern Ireland's stunning causeway coast, where she's well and truly out of her comfort zone while tackling an ancient sport and taking part in some cliff-based activities. She revisits the location of her biggest TV hit to date, Derry Girls, in which she rose to fame as the formidable Sister Michael.

Glow Up Ireland — new series

RTÉ2, 9.35pm

Glow Up Ireland. Picture: Ruth Medjber

Maura Higgins hosts Make Up Artists (MUAs) showcasing their skills.

Sport

World Cup qualifiers, England v Hungary. Roy Keane is on the studio analysis panel. UTV, 7.15pm; Lithuania v Northern Ireland, 7.45pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Preview of Dublin theatre company Brokentalkers’ two-hander play Masterclass.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: On the eve of the reissue of Irish indie legends Whipping Boy’s 1996 breakthrough album Heartworm, Dan Hegarty presents highlights of a gig from that year.