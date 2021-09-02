Thursday TV Tips: Up on a cliff with Siobhan McSweeney — and Glow Up Ireland makeup skills

The Cork actor and presenter gets on her electric bike for the final time. She's traversing Northern Ireland's stunning causeway coast, where she's well and truly out of her comfort zone while tackling an ancient sport and taking part in some cliff-based activities. She revisits the location of her biggest TV hit to date,, in which she rose to fame as the formidable Sister Michael.
RTÉ2, 9.35pm
Maura Higgins hosts Make Up Artists (MUAs) showcasing their skills.
World Cup qualifiers, England v Hungary. Roy Keane is on the studio analysis panel. UTV, 7.15pm; Lithuania v Northern Ireland, 7.45pm, Sky Sports
, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Preview of Dublin theatre company Brokentalkers’ two-hander play .
, 2FM, 10pm: On the eve of the reissue of Irish indie legends Whipping Boy’s 1996 breakthrough album , Dan Hegarty presents highlights of a gig from that year.