'I could appreciate so much about her': Wildfire dedicated to memory of Nika McGuigan  

Nora-Jane Noone and Nika McGuigan play troubled sisters in Wildfire, writer/director Cathy Brady’s powerful account of family secrets in an Irish border town. The film is dedicated to the memory of McGuigan, the daughter of boxing legend Barry, who lost her life to cancer in 2019.

“It has been incredibly difficult to finish this film without Nika,” says Brady. “But it was such a privilege to know her and be known by her. This film is dedicated to our beautiful Nika.”

For Noone, it marked the loss not just of a co-star, but a close friend who she remembers for her “really good heart”, she says.

“She was very thoughtful with people. She was very determined, and she was very strong. I could appreciate so much about her. And we learned a lot from each other. I know I learned a lot from working with her.”

Noone cherishes having worked on such a special project and collaboration with her late friend. “It's such a unique experience with another actor and with another person, even, in life.”

A story of how trauma can have an impact personally as well as politically, Brady’s film focuses on sisters Lauren (Noone) and Kelly (McGuigan), so-called ‘Irish twins’ who are reunited a year after Kelly disappeared without trace. Together, they decide to unearth their mother’s past.

Brady took an unorthodox approach in making the film, bringing together her two leads at the very early stages before even a story was fully formed. She had worked with both actors before and had a sense they could create something special together, according to Noone.

“Cathy had seen a documentary called Madness in the Fast Lane, about two sisters who had gone through a shared psychosis, and they end up throwing themselves into traffic on a motorway,” says Noone via Zoom from Los Angeles. “That was the starting point of how do you get there? How do you just end up in a place where you're just so willing to follow someone into that, and there's no fear?”

Noone, who likes to do extensive research in advance of taking on a role, embraced the opportunity to collaborate further along with her co-star and director. She began to investigate the state of experiencing reality in a different way to others.

“We spoke to a number of people who had been through psychosis. There were lots and lots of layers that we added on to it. We really just started to dig into that relationship between siblings and we spoke to a lot of real people.

“It was hugely important to me to present that in a way that was very human and very relatable, as much as possible, so that you're understanding these people, you're not judging them.”

The result is one of the most powerful and original Irish features you’ll see this year, as Brady’s film delves into how history and family can intertwine in complex ways. It’s a striking-looking film, and the locations feed into the story.

“We were all over,” recalls Noone. “The beautiful cliffs were all in Donegal. The motorway and the factory and the town were in and around Newry. Then we did the lake, and some other landscape stuff, just outside of Belfast.”

Noone made her big step in acting when she took part in an open audition for a film near her native Galway city home as a teenager. The film was Peter Mullan’s The Magdalene Sisters (2002), and the shocking tale of life in a Magdalene laundry reached audiences worldwide.

Noone and Eileen Walsh in The Magdalene Sisters in 2002.

“We watched the documentary, Sex on a Cold Climate, that he was inspired by,” said Noone of the experience. “We read transcripts of the real women he had spoken to, that our characters were based on. That began that awareness of having responsibility for the story you're telling, and the real impact of it. It was a real eye-opener.”

The 17-year-old was about to take a science degree and while she completed her studies, an onscreen career beckoned. Roles in memorable features like Neil Marshall’s horror The Descent and John Crowley’s emigration drama Brooklyn followed. An appearance in ITV's spy thriller series The Ipcress File will soon add to her numerous TV roles. But the collaborative storytelling work on Wildfire inspired in Noone a passion for writing, and she is currently working on her second pilot script.

“The first one opened some doors for me with some head of developments here at studios in LA. I did a spec script for them and now I'm on to my second self-made pilot.”