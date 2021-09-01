Wednesday TV Tips: Paddleboarding at Derg Isle; and Portugal v Republic of Ireland

Heartlands (last in series)

TG4, 8.30pm

Sharon Shannon and her niece Caoilinn enjoy some paddleboarding at Derg Isle and visit the historical site of Holy Island. They also meet and perform with musical guests Gerry O'Connor, Susan O'Neill and Aindrias de Staic.

Séamus Heaney and the Music of What Happens

TG4, 9.30pm

Seamus Heaney and his wife, Marie

Seamus Heaney was the finest poet of his generation and winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1995. Six years after his death in 2013, his wife Marie and his children talk about their family life and read some of the poems he wrote for them, and for the first time his four brothers remember their childhood and the shared experiences that inspired many of his finest poems.

Vice

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Vice: Christian Bale and Sam Rockwell behind the scenes with director Adam McKay

Biographical comedy-drama about former US vice president Dick Cheney, whose influence reshaped America and the world. Starring Christian Bale.

Sport

European qualifiers World Cup 2022. Portugal v Republic of Ireland. 7pm, RTÉ2.

This is Cristiano Ronaldo's first outing since his move to Manchester United and just one goal will see him break international football’s all-time scoring record of 109 goals — edging him ahead of Iranian footballer, Ali Daei, 52.

Denmark v Scotland (Kick-off 7.45pm), Virgin Media 2.

How to be a Cowboy

Netflix

How to be a Cowboy

Dale Brisby uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive and pass on what he knows.

Radio

Sessions from Oblivion, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm: Irish music show, including live performances from singer-songwriter Sorcha Richardson and balladeers/sheep-thieves The Mary Wallopers, plus tips and tricks from DJ Jenny Greene.

That’s Animal!, RTÉ Jr, 7pm: This week, Brendan and the kids investigate the Western Lowland Gorilla. Zookeeper Rachael explains why males develop ‘silver backs’ and learn all about gorilla family life, and their habitat at Dublin Zoo.