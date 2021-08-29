Book review: The ways our genes shape our lives explored

This admirable but extremely difficult book attempts to humanise and popularise a challenging subject matter. With great precision and detail, Dr Kirk explores the unexpected ways in which our genes shape our lives.

A renowned geneticist, Kirk is also a capable writer. He is humorous, modest, insightful, and humane. However for a lay reader without a decent knowledge of science, this is a very difficult read.

The opening chapter, provocatively entitled ‘Easier than you think’ enthusiastically sets out Kirk’s optimistic stall. He bluntly contends that “there’s an aura of difficulty around the subject ... which turns out to be a complete con. Genetics is remarkably straightforward”.

While his intent is understandable — he is doing everything he can to popularise his subject — I found this claim to be untenable. He does everything in his power to keep his explanations simple and clear, but it’s an impossible task.

His frequent pronouncements on the easiness of the subject matter become wearisome. After 10 perplexing pages of ‘Easier than you think’ I was shaking my head in disagreement.

What does always shine through though, is his love of his work, and his ability to communicate its crucial importance. A deep-rooted commitment to help people is apparent in everything he writes. However much you get bogged down in the detail, you do leave the book with some understanding of how our genes shape our lives.

The Boy Who Wasn’t Short - Human Stories From The Revolution In Genetic Medicine by Edwin Kirk.

Given the subject matter, the style is often necessarily academic, with many lengthy and detailed footnotes. This can distract from the autobiographical nature of the book. The Boy Who Wasn’t Short is both an autobiography of sorts and a detailed academic study. This sometimes leads to jarring shifts in tone.

When Kirk is in explanation mode there is often a little tentativeness at first. When his genuine excitement takes over he tends to get far more technical. When he dwells on the human aspect and allows himself to be looser and more anecdotal, the book achieves a kind of flow. There are some wonderful stories here that could have been expanded.

For me, the most fascinating chapter in the book is the title story. The title is appropriately enigmatic and mysterious. Here the scientist is presented as a kind of investigator. Misdirection plays an intriguing and crucial role. This is a chapter with an unusual but very coherent and satisfying narrative.

Another chapter, ‘The dysmorphology club’, superbly explores the fascinating process of diagnosis. Kirk glowingly and perceptively describes a brilliant diagnostician called Kathy who is strikingly different from the fictional diagnosticians we see on television — Perry Cox on Scrubs, Dr Ross on ER, House. In reality, intuition can play a part, but dedication, knowledge, and perseverance are more important.

Kirk comes to some interesting conclusions in the closing chapter ‘Where to from here?’. He foresees technology getting better, cheaper, and faster. He also sees genetic testing becoming more and more commonplace. However, he remains steadfast that the fundamental nature of his field will not change. “It always has been, and always will be, human genetics.”