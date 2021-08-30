God Knows on Kanye, Zimbabwe and the sense of freedom when he moved to Ireland 

God Knows, 31, was born and grew up in Harare, Zimbabwe. After a spell living in Sheffield, England, he moved to Shannon, Co Clare when he was 11 years old. In 2016, as part of the Rusangano Family, he won the Choice Music Prize. He is a founding member of Narolane records (along with Denise Chaila and MuRli). Glory (feat. Senita) by God Knows is out now on Narolane records

Kanye West

I was a mainstream kid because that's the only music I was exposed to growing up in Ireland as a teenager as part of the MTV generation. In terms of hip hop music, it was music off the streets and gang life we listened to: Get Rich Or Die Tryin’. 50 Cent and Dr Dre. I loved them, but it wasn’t music I related to, because in Zimbabwe I came from reggae and dancehall where they're telling you about their struggles and their victories.

It wasn't until 2004, when this preppy-looking, well-spoken guy called Kanye West – who presented his life as if he was the layman – brought out an album called The College Dropout that I went: “I can relate to that. I'm 14 years old. I'm trying to look the part. I'm trying to impress people, but that's not me.”

Freedom in Ireland

The first thing I loved about Shannon Town was the sense of freedom. I was, like, wow these kids can just do whatever they want, whenever they want and everyone knows everyone. I was a kid that was allowed to roam. I would go anywhere and everywhere. I knew when to come home because I wasn’t going to miss whatever my favourite TV show was at the time – Home and Away, Sunset Beach or whatever that programme was people were watching at the time. Those were days when you really followed the TV schedule!

My uncle was a mega-superstar

My uncle, CDE Chinx Chingaira, was a mega-superstar in Zimbabwe when I was growing up. He was #1 in the charts for 12 weeks with his song Roger Confirm. The way people would gravitate towards my house when he was around was insane. It was like Croke Park when he came to the house. He would be mobbed. You can imagine what that does to a young fellow. I was like: “Whatever he’s doing, I wanna do that.”

Also, my uncle was a freedom fighter – he fought for the War of Independence in my country – so you can imagine the passion and love that people had for him. During the war, he was Comrade Chingaira. There's more history within my family. His grandfather, Chief Mutota Makoni, was “The Great Liberator” on the Shona side of Zimbabwe. He was the first to oppose the British – with cunning.

Bob Marley’s Zimbabwe

Bob Marley knew of my uncle and my great-grandfather. When Bob Marley came to Zimbabwe in 1980, he was performing for the independence cause. Before his concert, he wanted to meet with the family of “The Great Liberator”. I have photos of Bob Marley, Rita Marley and my uncle together.

My uncle was commissioned by the government to write a song while he was performing with Bob Marley. The song was a rebel rouser. It was called Prince Charles. He sang in Shona [language] to the British, slagging them off: “Prince Charlie, get our message to your mother that we're free now…”

Kendrick Lamar

Surviving on the streets of an inner city depends on your family circumstances. My greatest rapper of all time would be Kendrick Lamar. He always speaks about being a good kid in a mad city [Compton]. I would have felt like that too. I could say: “Yeah, in my city, Harare, I've seen a thief being beat to a pulp because of vigilantes and how the people police themselves.”

I would have seen things happen, but almost as if it was so far removed it was a movie. Only when I recollect now, I'm like, wow that was actually a scenario that was wild, but I never noticed.

Kendrick Lamar is God Knows' favourite rapper of all time. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty

Rhumba music

Growing up, I loved rhumba music. Koffi Olomidé is one of its legends. My parents would listen to his music – and others – on VCR tapes over and over. That sound has remained in me. I love its sonics. The time signature that their music is in is not always “four to the floor”. That's given me the edge over a lot of artists because I don't always rap on 4/4.

Whatever instrument that is played – I'm so used to hearing those sounds – I know exactly how to mimic it. If you hear my songs, you're, like, how is he doing that? Instead of putting guitar licks on, say, I’ll just put words – and rhythm – on top of it.

Taking a stand

No matter how much I appear to be apolitical I don't think it's in me to be [apolitical]. I wasn’t raised like that. Maybe earlier on in my career, I wanted to take different stances towards how I approached music. Not now.

Unfortunately, with racism and other types of discrimination in Ireland, I can’t ever be someone who sits on the fence because I know my history.

How to rap

Practice makes perfect, as they say. Rapping is in every one of us. It’s just unlocking it when you have something you feel like you need to say. If you want to be a musician, you have to have this unshakable feeling that you need to be heard. Artists like Kurt Cobain would do anything to be heard.

That unshakeable desire to be heard is then gonna want to make you communicate. As you continue to find your way to best do that, it comes out. We love when a musician is unique. The more you get to tell your story your way, the better your audience is going to enjoy what you have to say.

Don’t preach to them, move them

I'm a born-again Christian so I love any book by Bishop TD Jakes. He's a great communicator as a preacher. He makes it easy to understand. He’s not boring. With his books, it’s not like I'm picking up something that's not going to keep my attention.

I guess I would be [kind of like a preacher as well], but as musicians we always make sure that you're not preaching, you're moving. There's a difference. There's a condescending element. If you're not careful, you can start talking down to your audience. “Suddenly, I don’t want to hear what you gotta say.” Don’t preach to them, move them.