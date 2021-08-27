Twenty for September: The best TV shows, streaming options, films and albums for the month ahead 

TV and streaming

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK

From September, BBC One

The third season of the spin-off sees the return of Veronica Green, who was forced to withdraw from the second season of the show after testing positive for Covid-19, and welcomes the franchise’s first-ever cisgender female contestant, Victoria Scone. Joining Ru on the judging panel again is Cork’s own Graham Norton.

Glow Up Ireland

Maura Higgins hosts new series Glow Up Ireland.

From September 2, RTÉ2

Hosted by Maura Higgins, ten of Ireland’s best amateur make-up artists are challenged in a range of assignments where they will show off their technical know-how, skill, artistry and imagination. They will be tasked with creating amazing make-up transformations and one of the ten will be crowned Ireland’s next make-up star.

Money Heist: Part 5

Volume 1 From September 3, Netflix

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.

The Big Deal

From September 4, Virgin Media One

The Big Deal will see host Vogue Williams plus judges Boy George, Jedward, JLS’s Aston Merrygold, Deirdre O’Kane and Lyra to find Ireland’s next big talent, with a cash prize of €50,000.

The Killing of Fr Niall Molloy

From September 6, RTÉ One

Fr Niall Molloy was found dead in the bedroom of his close friends at the end of a wedding weekend in Co Offaly in 1985. This two-part documentary re-examines what happened in the bedroom that night and uncovers new information that points towards a motive, and possibly the involvement of a third party in his death.

The North Water

Colin Farrell in The North Water.

From September 10, BBC Two

An intense chiller based on Ian McGuire’s 2016 novel is set in the Arctic and stars Colin Farrell, Stephen Graham and Jack O’Connell. It follows Dr Patrick Sumner, a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as a ship's doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic and finds himself on an ill-fated journey with a murderous psychopath.

Wolfe

From September 10, Sky Max and Now

The new crime drama stars Babou Ceesay as a forensic pathologist professor who runs the local university forensics department and works hand-in-hand with the police to investigate crime scenes. In the opening episode of the series, the team uncovers a web of connections that leave them questioning whether an incident at a meat processing plant was an accident at all.

9/11: Four Fligh ts

September 11, Sky History

On the morning of September 11 2001, four flights took off from three separate airports in America – the American 11, United 175, American 77 and United 93 – unaware of the life-changing events that would soon follow and the fate that would forever intertwine them. In a special two-hour programme, all four flights are examined for the first time in one documentary, with powerful and personal narratives from the family and friends of those who were aboard each jetliner.

Sex Education

From September 17, Netflix

The hit show returns with eight new episodes. In season three, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms.

Help

From September, Channel 4

Promising to be a poignant watch, Help is set in a fictional Liverpool care home and tells the moving story of the relationship between a young care home worker and a patient who has young-onset Alzheimer's. Their lives are changed forever by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020.

Films

Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

From September 3, cinemas

Another heavyweight from the creators at Marvel Studios, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Cinderella

From September 3, Amazon Prime Video

A modern movie musical with a bold take on the classic fairytale, Cinderella sees Camila Cabello take on the titular role with the wonderful Billy Porter as her Fab Godmother who helps Cinderella make her ambitious dreams come true.

The Duke

From September 3, cinemas

In 1961, 60-year-old taxi driver Kempton Bunton (played by Jim Broadbent) steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. He sends ransom notes saying that he will return the painting if the government invests more in care for the elderly. Helen Mirren co-stars.

Herself

Herself is out September 10.

From September 10, cinemas

Young Irish mum Sandra, played by Clare Dunne, is struggling to provide her two young daughters with a warm, safe, happy home. When it becomes clear that the local council won’t help her, she decides to escape the grip of her possessive ex-husband and build a home herself from scratch.

No Time to Die

James Bond is back at last.

From September 30, cinemas

James Bond is back - at last. After almost two years of postponements, Daniel Craig returns with his fifth Bond film and the 25th in the franchise. Five years after 007 left active service, he is approached by his friend and CIA officer Felix Leiter, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist who has been abducted. Bond must confront a villain whose schemes could see the death of millions.

Albums

Kendrick Lamar's new album was yet to have a release date at the time of writing.

Oklama, Kendrick Lamar

TBC

At the time of writing, we still don't know the exact date of the release of the American rapper's follow-up to 2017's Damn, but we know it's on the way.

Thank You, Diana Ross

September 10

Releasing her first studio album in 15 years, Thank You is a collection of 13 songs recorded in Diana Ross’ home studio. The former Supremes singer dedicates “this songbook of love” to her listeners.

What The Future Holds Pt. 2, Steps

September 10

The 90s pop stars return with What The Future Holds Pt. 2. The 15-track album includes 10 brand-new unheard songs as well as special acoustic versions of previous singles. Michelle Visage features on a revamped ‘Heartbreak In This City’.

Grapefruit Season, James Vincent McMorrow

September 17

Much of James Vincent McMorrow’s fifth album was recorded between Dublin, London, and Los Angeles before the pandemic struck. McMorrow says this latest project expresses the need for escapism.

Firebird, Natalie Imbruglia

September 24

Natalie Imbruglia is back with her first new album in six years. Almost entirely recorded in lockdown, Firebird touches on themes of independence, vulnerability, and the juxtaposition of strength and fragility.