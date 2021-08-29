Sunday TV Tips: A 'secret route' to the Worm Home with Kathryn Thomas at the Aran Islands

RTÉ One, 6.30pm
Kathryn Thomas visits the Aran Islands. Brothers Padraig and Aonghus run off-road tours and have a ‘secret route’ from Dun Aenghus down to the Worm Hole which was the setting for a Red Bull cliff diving competition.
Brenda Blethyn is back for an 11th series of the crime drama as DCI Vera Stanhope. She begins with the case of local builder Jim Tullman, who is found beaten to death.
Zak lands in hot water with Jane and ends up homeless again. Erica makes a discovery that throws the Fergusons into turmoil. Needing a roof over his head, Will sets his sights on Bosco.
Two teams of six from two different parishes — Edenderry and Rhode this week — go head to head to see who is the strongest and fastest team.
From the production company that brought us Line of Duty, The Pembrokeshire Murders, and Bodyguard. Stars Suranne Jones, Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie, and Line of Duty's Martin Compston. A death brings the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services, and takes the cops on board a nuclear submarine.
RTÉ One, 9.30pm
A lawyer walks out on her job with a self-centred property tycoon, forcing him to pull out all the stops to win her back. Romantic comedy, with Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant.
GAA: Live games from the Allianz Leagues, the club championships, Ladies Football, underage grades as well as second and third level. 2.45pm, TG4;
All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals.v (Throw-in 2pm); v (Throw-in 4pm). RTÉ2
Premier League:v , 4.30pm, Sky Sports
. RTÉ 1, 6pm: In 1921, English officer Geoffrey Compton-Smith is about to be executed by the IRA in Blarney, Co Cork. He writes to his wife to tell her of this — but she later learns that he was captured on his way to meet another woman. A look at the political and personal fallout, as well as his respect for ‘the Sinn Féiners’, through his final correspondence.
, Lyric FM, 6pm: Pagan Flames (first broadcast on Radio 1 in 1977): Documentary-maker Pat Feeley catches up with Seán Healy from Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, who balanced a lifetime of work in England with observational poetry about life, as well as pagan mythology.