Sunday TV Tips: A 'secret route' to the Worm Home with Kathryn Thomas at the Aran Islands

No Place Like Home

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Aran Off-Road Experience with Kathryn Thomas. And Poll na bPéist/ The Wormhole on Inis Mór

Kathryn Thomas visits the Aran Islands. Brothers Padraig and Aonghus run off-road tours and have a ‘secret route’ from Dun Aenghus down to the Worm Hole which was the setting for a Red Bull cliff diving competition.

Nine time cliff-diving world champion, Colombian Orlando Duque at Dun Aenghus for The Red Bull Cliff Diving series in 2009

Vera

UTV, 8pm

Brenda Blethyn is back for an 11th series of the crime drama as DCI Vera Stanhope. She begins with the case of local builder Jim Tullman, who is found beaten to death.

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy. Picture: ©ITV

Fair City

RTÉ One. 8.30pm

Zak lands in hot water with Jane and ends up homeless again. Erica makes a discovery that throws the Fergusons into turmoil. Needing a roof over his head, Will sets his sights on Bosco.

Fair City with Leia Murphy and Stephen O'Leary: Rejecting Vinny's temptation, Zak fights back hard

Go Gasta

TG4, 8.30pm

Two teams of six from two different parishes — Edenderry and Rhode this week — go head to head to see who is the strongest and fastest team.

Vigil — a new series

BBC One, 9pm

From the production company that brought us Line of Duty, The Pembrokeshire Murders, and Bodyguard. Stars Suranne Jones, Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie, and Line of Duty's Martin Compston. A death brings the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services, and takes the cops on board a nuclear submarine.

Rose Leslie & Lauren Lyle in Vigil. Picture: @RLeslieSource

Two Weeks Notice

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Lynne Truss, author of Eats, Shoots & Leaves: The Zero Tolerance Approach to Punctuation corrects the Two Weeks Notice movie poster

A lawyer walks out on her job with a self-centred property tycoon, forcing him to pull out all the stops to win her back. Romantic comedy, with Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant.

Two Weeks Notice or should that be Two Weeks' Notice? with Hugh Grant and Sandra Bullock

Sport

GAA: Live games from the Allianz Leagues, the club championships, Ladies Football, underage grades as well as second and third level. 2.45pm, TG4;

All-Ireland Camogie semi-finals. Galway v Tipperary (Throw-in 2pm); Cork v Kilkenny (Throw-in 4pm). RTÉ2

Premier League: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Radio

Documentary on One: I Am To Be Shot. RTÉ 1, 6pm: In 1921, English officer Geoffrey Compton-Smith is about to be executed by the IRA in Blarney, Co Cork. He writes to his wife to tell her of this — but she later learns that he was captured on his way to meet another woman. A look at the political and personal fallout, as well as his respect for ‘the Sinn Féiners’, through his final correspondence.

The Lyric Feature, Lyric FM, 6pm: Pagan Flames (first broadcast on Radio 1 in 1977): Documentary-maker Pat Feeley catches up with Seán Healy from Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, who balanced a lifetime of work in England with observational poetry about life, as well as pagan mythology.