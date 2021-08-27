Friday TV Tips: films include Hercules — and Magnificent Seven and My Big Fat Greek Wedding sequels

Plus, professional dancer, Amy Dowden, describes the difficulties of living with Crohn's Disease
Both man and myth, Hercules (Dwayne Johnson) leads a band of mercenaries to help end a bloody civil war in the land of Thrace and return the rightful king to his throne

Caroline Delaney

Strictly Amy: Crohn's and Me

BBC1, 7pm

Strictly Amy: Crohn's and Me. Professional dancer Amy Dowden opens up about her experiences of living with a chronic bowel condition.
The Welsh dancer first began experiencing problems at school, but it wasn't until she was 19 that she was diagnosed with Crohn's.

Amy initially tried to keep her illness out of the spotlight for fear it would overshadow her professional success. However, this documentary sees her being hospitalised by her illness at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as talking about the impact the disease has had on her life and dancing career, Amy meets other people who have the same incurable condition to hear about their experiences.

Hercules

RTÉ2, 9pm

The legendary hero leads a band of mercenaries in a battle to restore a deposed king to his throne. Mythological adventure, starring Dwayne Johnson and Ian McShane

The Magnificent Seven Ride

TG4, 9.05pm

The final sequel to The Magnificent Seven: the lead gunslinger has settled down with a new wife, and has become the marshal of a little town. His peaceful existence is disrupted when a psychotic outlaw rides into town.

King Gary

BBC1, 9.30pm

Stress and chaos for King Gary
Sitcom. The planning has been stressful, but now Gary and Terri's big day is here — and it's about to get even more chaotic. The wedding party arrives in Ireland to find that planner Kay has fallen victim to a scam and the castle she has booked doesn't exist.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

RTÉ One, 11.35pm

A woman discovers her parents were never legally married, and sets about organising an elaborate wedding. Romantic comedy sequel, starring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett.

See

Apple TV+

Season two. Set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) struggles to reunite his family while protecting them, as the threat of war looms.

Radio

Sound Out Lyric FM, 9pm: Contemporary works for choir, organ and viol consort by Joanna Marsh, and Bruckner’s Sixth Symphony recorded by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and their Chief Conductor, Juanjo Mena.

Individual treatment the key to living with inflammatory bowel disease

