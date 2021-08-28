Radio Highlights: the fallout of an IRA execution; a lifetime of pagan poetry

In the twelfth installment of this historic archival series, we'll hear songs, music, and conversation from Conamara and Inis Mór, Árainn, from the 1950s to the 1970s — including messages in English and Irish to relatives overseas recorded at an emigration party.
Bairbre Flood travels to Lesvos, Greece, to talk to volunteers and refugees working in Moria Refugee Camp in a repeat of this 2020 documentary.
I Am To Be Shot: In 1921, English officer Geoffrey Compton-Smith is about to be executed by the IRA in Blarney, Co Cork. He writes to his wife to tell her of this — but she later learns that he was captured on his way to meet another woman. A look at the political and personal fallout, as well as his respect for 'the Sinn Féiners', through his final correspondence.
Pagan Flames (first broadcast on Radio 1 in 1977): Documentary-maker Pat Feeley catches up with Sean Healy from Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, who balanced a lifetime of work in England with observational poetry about life, as well as pagan mythology.
Young pundits Jack and Harry covered Euro 2020 on the national children's radio station — and now they’re back to tackle the Premiership in a monthly edition, with guests from the world of soccer.
Poet Nick Laird discusses his new collection,.
Stephen meets American singer-songwriter BC Camplight to discuss single ‘I’m Alright in the World,’ mental health, deportation, and upcoming live dates.
Back into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty, with Republic of Loose's first Studio 8 session in 2004; and a Studio 8 session from alt-popper AEMak, recorded in 2018 for The Alternative.
Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from singer-songwriter Sorcha Richardson and balladeers/sheep-thieves The Mary Wallopers, plus tips and tricks from DJ Jenny Greene.
This week, Brendan and the kids investigate the Western Lowland Gorilla. Zookeeper Rachael explains why males develop ‘silver backs’ and learn all about gorilla family life, and their forest habitat at Dublin Zoo.
Selected live performances from Irish acts for the Seconds Away web-series, including A Lazarus Soul, Gemma Dunleavy, SPRINTS, Erica Cody, and Tandem Felix.
Ahead of the Dublin Fringe Festival, the weeknight arts magazine preview Dublin theatre company Brokentalkers' two-hander play.
On the eve of the reissue of Irish indie legends Whipping Boy's 1996 breakthrough album, Dan Hegarty presents highlights of a gig from that year, recorded at the Furnace venue in Dublin.
Dipping into West Cork International Chamber Music Festival with the Ragazze Quartet, in a concert recorded in Amsterdam for their 2021 Bantry and Beyond series.
A special outside broadcast for Galway International Arts Festival, from the Festival Gallery on the city's riverside William Street — including chats with Enda Walsh and Domhnall Gleeson.