Radio Highlights: the fallout of an IRA execution; a lifetime of pagan poetry

SATURDAY

Bailiúchán Bhairbre

R na G, 10am

In the twelfth installment of this historic archival series, we'll hear songs, music, and conversation from Conamara and Inis Mór, Árainn, from the 1950s to the 1970s — including messages in English and Irish to relatives overseas recorded at an emigration party.

Against the Wire

Newstalk, 9pm

Bairbre Flood travels to Lesvos, Greece, to talk to volunteers and refugees working in Moria Refugee Camp in a repeat of this 2020 documentary.

SUNDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 6pm

I Am To Be Shot: In 1921, English officer Geoffrey Compton-Smith is about to be executed by the IRA in Blarney, Co Cork. He writes to his wife to tell her of this — but she later learns that he was captured on his way to meet another woman. A look at the political and personal fallout, as well as his respect for 'the Sinn Féiners', through his final correspondence.

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Pagan Flames (first broadcast on Radio 1 in 1977): Documentary-maker Pat Feeley catches up with Sean Healy from Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, who balanced a lifetime of work in England with observational poetry about life, as well as pagan mythology.

MONDAY

Two Halves

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Young pundits Jack and Harry covered Euro 2020 on the national children's radio station — and now they’re back to tackle the Premiership in a monthly edition, with guests from the world of soccer.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Poet Nick Laird discusses his new collection, Up Late.

The Stephen McCauley Show

BBC Radio Ulster, 7.30pm

Stephen meets American singer-songwriter BC Camplight to discuss single ‘I’m Alright in the World,’ mental health, deportation, and upcoming live dates.

TUESDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Back into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty, with Republic of Loose's first Studio 8 session in 2004; and a Studio 8 session from alt-popper AEMak, recorded in 2018 for The Alternative.

WEDNESDAY

The Mary Wallopers: giving new life to old ballads, RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Sessions from Oblivion

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Audio from the second series of rte.ie's new Irish music show, including live performances from singer-songwriter Sorcha Richardson and balladeers/sheep-thieves The Mary Wallopers, plus tips and tricks from DJ Jenny Greene.

That’s Animal!

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

This week, Brendan and the kids investigate the Western Lowland Gorilla. Zookeeper Rachael explains why males develop ‘silver backs’ and learn all about gorilla family life, and their forest habitat at Dublin Zoo.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Selected live performances from Irish acts for the Seconds Away web-series, including A Lazarus Soul, Gemma Dunleavy, SPRINTS, Erica Cody, and Tandem Felix.

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Ahead of the Dublin Fringe Festival, the weeknight arts magazine preview Dublin theatre company Brokentalkers' two-hander play Masterclass.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

On the eve of the reissue of Irish indie legends Whipping Boy's 1996 breakthrough album Heartworm, Dan Hegarty presents highlights of a gig from that year, recorded at the Furnace venue in Dublin.

FRIDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

Dipping into West Cork International Chamber Music Festival with the Ragazze Quartet, in a concert recorded in Amsterdam for their 2021 Bantry and Beyond series.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A special outside broadcast for Galway International Arts Festival, from the Festival Gallery on the city's riverside William Street — including chats with Enda Walsh and Domhnall Gleeson.