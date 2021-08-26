From contestants to judges: Jedward excited to turn the tables on The Big Deal

Twins John and Edward Grimes have come full circle as they take on judging duties in a new talent show over a decade after they got their big break as Jedward on the X-Factor.

The Big Deal, launches on Virgin Media Television next month in partnership with FOX Alternative Entertainment and BiggerStage with a star-studded line-up, with Boy George, Vogue Williams, JLS’s Aston Merrygold, Deirdre O’Kane and Lyra joining Jedward in a new entertainment format offering a cash prize of €50,000.

The singing siblings, who are 29, came to fame in 2009 but are quick to stress that The Big Deal is not a knock-off of another talent show and they are keen to prepare contestants for the reality of showbiz.

“It’s a brand-new format, I'm so excited. It's so good to be on the judging panel because the entertainment world isn't just about making music, it's about being able to do TV, photoshoots and have that determination. If we see an act on stage, we want to see someone who's ready for it,” Edward says.

“It's fresh, it's new, it's not like something that’s been seen before. This format hasn't been done before so it's exciting that we're the first country in the whole world that have started this trend.”

'It is a thrilling experience to start from [X-Factor] and then 10 years later be on a show with Boy George, Lyra and Deirdre [O'Kane].' Picture: Andres Poveda

His brother agrees and notes the strength of the judging panel as well as his delight that he could share the experience with his twin.

“It is a thrilling experience to start from [X-Factor] and then 10 years later be on a show with Boy George, Lyra and Deirdre [O'Kane],” John says.

“All of us together really gelled well and I feel like we all bounced off each other, it was great that we got to share the experience together.”

Edward says despite the spectacles on stage, the show has a heart and they were eager not to churn out formulaic responses as judges.

“We don't give the generic, we give something that hasn't been said before. I feel sometimes judges say stuff that we've all heard before, but we all brought new material,” Edward says.

“It's a variety show as well, it's not just singers. You’ve got people up there doing acrobats, swinging out of the ceiling, it's full-on. This show has everything to offer.

“I know it’s a big spectacle, but we had very emotional, delicate performances as well like we had like very like a few people we watched and getting emotional. I was literally bawling.”

The pop duo has been known for their larger-than-life hairstyles and personalities since they first appeared on The X Factor. Jedward has released four studio albums and represented Ireland in the Eurovision in 2011 and 2012.