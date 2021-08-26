‘He’s so raw’: Paul Gascoigne revealed among celebrity hosts in new Living With Lucy

As Living With Lucy returns to our screens in its original format, star Lucy Kennedy says she missed poking around celebrities’ homes.

Due to the pandemic, the show had to be restructured last year and while she enjoyed it, she says her two-night stay in celebrities’ homes is the only way to get to know them properly.

“We obviously did Lodging With Lucy last year, which was brilliant, but I missed the element of looking in their fridge, using their loo, getting to know them properly and seeing their neighbours,” she says during Virgin Media Television’s season launch.

“You can fake who you are in a 10-minute interview but you can't fake who you are in those 72 hours. It’s two nights and three days, like the old way we did it, and I just love it. I never get bored of it because I don't know who's gonna answer the front door. Sometimes you leave with a friend, sometimes you leave with an enemy, and I love it.”

Paul Gascoigne and Lucy Kennedy: 'He was willing to discuss everything. He was very comfy with me.'

Kennedy says she is “very excited” to return to “stalking them professionally” and confirmed one of the famous faces opening their door to her this season is former professional footballer Paul Gascoigne.

“The reason why I look so tired is I've just been living with Gazza: Paul Gascoigne. I went over and lived with him for two or three days, we played football, we chatted about life, very nostalgic. I think the viewers are gonna love this.”

She says Gazza is “doing okay” and believes viewers will feel emotional while watching his episode.

“He's so honest, he’s so raw, and he was willing to discuss everything. He was very comfy with me, he said I snored - I don't snore. He was lovely with the crew, he just loved the whole vibe of it and he enjoyed our company, he really opened up.

“It's going to be an emotional one for people to watch because, obviously, physically he has changed a lot. He's only 55, he does look older but he's a good guy, he's very much one of us. He's got a wicked sense of humour.”