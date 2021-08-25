Wednesday TV Tips: Agonising decision on whether to risk separating conjoined twins

Heartlands

TG4, 8.30pm

Heartlands

Sharon Shannon and her niece Caoilinn travel through Ireland's Hidden Heartlands. Tonight they experiment by making jewellery from bog oak before playing their first live gig in over a year to a special audience at Clonmacnoise. They visit Portumna Castle and catch up with musical friends Seamus Begley and Mundy.

Extraordinary Twins

Virgin media one, 9pm

Powerful documentary, Extraordinary Twins, about a couple facing the agonising decision on whether to go ahead with dangerous surgery to separate their conjoined twin daughters, Callie and Carter

Part one of two. Documentary following Nick and Chelsea from Idaho, whose twin daughters Callie and Carter are joined together at the sternum. The programme meets the family as the twins approach their fourth birthday, and their parents face the agonising decision of whether to put them through complex surgery to separate them. To help them make this decision, the family meets other conjoined twins and their parents.

Tabú — Tras

TG4, 9.30pm

Tabú — Tras

Since the Gender Recognition Act was implemented that gives legal gender recognition to any adult in the country, hundreds of people have changed their gender. However, the people of the transgender community of Ireland are among the most vulnerable and most marginalised in society. This is the story of two young Irish people who have changed their genders, the obstacles they face, and the challenges they undertake, as they forge their own identities.

Phil Lynott — Songs for While I’m Away

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A celebration of Phil Lynott, lead singer of Thin Lizzy through his own words and those of family and friends.

Gossip Girl

BBC One, 10.35pm (it will start on RTÉ next Monday, August 30)

Gossip Girl revamp

A revamp of the glossy pop culture classic that ran from 2007 to 2012. The original Gossip Girl was based on a series of novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and was narrated by a mysterious blogger, voiced by Kristen Bell. Each episode focused on the lives of wealthy adolescents living on Manhattan's swanky Upper East Side. The new version retains Bell as the narrator, but features an all-new set of characters.

McCartney 3,2,1

Disney+

Six-part documentary series. An intimate conversation with Paul McCartney about the writing, influences and relationships informing the songs that have served as the soundtracks of so many people's lives.

Radio

That’s Animal!

RTÉ Jr, 7pm: A new series follows Dublin Zookeeper, Brendan Walsh, as he introduces kids to a different animal and its habitat each week. This week — it’s one of the most popular animals in the zoo, the Red Panda.