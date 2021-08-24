Watch: Munster castle on show in new Irish dancing video

The Fusion Fighters performance company took to Knappogue Castle in Co Clare to film an amazing new dance video 
Fusion Fighters was set up in 2013 by Chris Naish. Picture: Fusion Fighters via Youtube.

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 13:57
Martha Brennan

The renowned Fusion Fighters dance troop has released a brand new dance video taken at Knappogue Castle this week.

The video, which was published on Youtube yesterday, features a group of the company's dancers outside the Co Clare castle on a sunny day, performing to music by Brian McGrane.

Amy Costello, Aoife Barry, April Slevin, Frank Carney, Jenna Morgan, Katie Moran, Lee Kirsh, Molly O'Donoghue, Niamh Costello, Noelle Morgan, Rachel Dunning, and Zoe Morgan feature in the video, which was choreographed by Fusion Fighters' founder Chris Naish.

Naish, a Bristol native, set up the progressive Irish dance project in 2013 and has since built it up to become one of the world's leading online Irish dance communities with over 200,000 followers and 500 million page views.

The Fusion Fighters crew is made up of over 50 professional dancers, 20 musicians, and hundreds of students around the world who are extensively trained in Irish dance, tap, contemporary, and body percussion.

For the past few months, the dancers have been posting solo video shorts on the company's Youtube page while practicing from home. 

This week's socially distanced dance video marks one of the first times some of the younger dancers have performed together in a video since the Covid-19 pandemic first hit.

The annual Fusion Dance Fest, set up in 2016, is due to return to Limerick later this year.

Cork's new soul generation: Stevie G presents a showcase of the city's emerging talents 

Louise O'Neill

