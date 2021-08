GOFRAIDH Fionn O’Dálaigh (1300-1387) from Ballydaly near Millstreet was for hundreds of years the most respected bard in Ireland and a new book of some of his poems with translations by Slovakian- based lecturer John Minahane gives us a window into the Gaelic way of life which is little understood today.

Part of the difficulty is form: Medieval Irish syllabic poetry is intricate and stylised and it took 12 years to learn the craft. A pattern of alliteration, internal rhyme, assonance, and consonance, it is best pictured in terms of intricate lace.

The finest poems can also be personal and passionate, and subtle, and in Gofraidh’s hands, the craft soars above the corset of form.

From a line of professional poets, Gofraidh spent some years at the bardic school of the MacCraiths/McGraths in Co Clare. These were professional poets to the O’Briens.

Bardic school syllabus included law, music, dinnsenchas, the knowledge and study of place and nature lore, mythology, and the classics.

Composition on the Fergus River took place lying down in darkened windowless huts. Performance

was to harp and wine in great gatherings.

The last 100 years have fed us a narrative of Irish as bare coastal living skin to skin with nature, a pure and simple life mediated by the likes of Yeats and Robin Flower. The picture is as stylised and stereotyped as the worst Dán Díreach.

The missed opportunity of the modern State is how little store was set on the Munster way of life.

It is a great pity the ‘caighdéán’ was not built on the learned and more complex inland life of Cork/Kerry, as a read through this book may prompt us to think.

Fourteenth-century Ireland was a tough place to negotiate. Marked by famine, plague, invasion, and

constant warfare. But 40 years before Gofraidh was born, in 1261, the MacCarthys slaughtered the Geraldines on the southern slopes of Mangerton near Kilgarvan.

A rematch the following year this time on the Killarney side of Mangerton was inconclusive — but perhaps more decisive: Cormac MacCarthy was killed but the Anglo-Norman Fitzess were kept north of the Maine and Gaelic Ireland lived on dangerously for centuries more.

Hardly a day would pass without The O’Caoimh of the time dropping into Gofraidh in the lios in Ballydaly, Minihane tells us. Always near the power centres and striding both the Anglo-Norman and the Gaelic worlds, and as good only as their last piece, bards risked much in 14th century Ireland.

Gofraidh, walking the tightrope of that world, wove poetry for both sides, urging the native chieftains to drive out the Saxon and at the same time keeping in with the nearest earl in Tralee.

“Though you are young, I ask you for peace with the family whose blood is yours; I am cut off by your mighty race; you’re the one able to protect me,” the poet pleads to the young son of the first earl of

Desmond, after the latter became angry over a poem by Gofraidh to a chieftain.

Haiku-like, his verses give us windows into the natural world where “water’s gliding, the falls are tumbling, there’s heat in summer and fruit in autumn; homestead has cattle, river mouth fish; an ox is grazing in a pleasant moor.”

The poems in this book by the Aubane Historical society are by Gofraidh and also by Geraldine princes who were so bewitched by Irish culture they were becoming more Irish than the Irish themselves. The old Irish script is preserved in deference to its beauty — and doubtless to acknowledge the challenge in journeying from the Irish world into the English.