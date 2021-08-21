Book Review: Depicting a country fooling itself

IT'S amazing what we forget, and maybe even more surprising what slips past us in the first place.

In his latest novel, Alaa Al Aswany depicts a succession of incidents during the tumult of the Arab Spring events in his native Egypt that even now seem unreal, and - it seems - others claim never to have happened. Or at least, not the way others remember it.

The Republic of False Truths is an appropriate title for a book in which the trained dentist performs fictional root canal on the ideological clash that preceded and followed the hubbub of 2011.

Many readers may be well aware of happenings across the Middle East but for some of us, major events in these countries pass by as newswire montage, a catastrophe here, an uprising there. Al Aswany shows no little skill in illustrating the seismic events that have passed in his country with universal themes, anchored around the fight for free will and independence of thought. It may be a story as old as the pyramids, but through his deft writing and an impressive cast of characters, it remains visceral and timely.

Those characters include General Ahmad Alwany, a classic authoritarian who gives the impression he may wear his tunic and sunglasses to bed. However, his daughter, Danya, is being swept into the power and romance of the demonstrations in Tahrir Square, which threatens the status quo around which so many in power have built their lives and controlled the country.

We are also introduced to a never-quite-was actor/lothario, a powerplay at a concrete factory, chicanery at a powerful TV station operated by a corpulent media mogul, and occasionally terrifying depictions of the crushing of dissent, not least in the dreadful scenes at the Maspero demonstrations where Coptic Christians were killed on the streets, sometimes literally ground down by tanks.

Al Aswany's writing style is unspectacular but effective and he skewers not just the battle between idealism and authoritarianism but also the role of class and religion.

One of the more unsettling aspects is an almost comic-book gathering of top-level personnel from army and media, presaging the kind of 'fake news' gaslighting beloved by so many political charlatans of recent years, those who decry 'elites' even as they climb over each other to rise to the top.

The idealism of the demonstrators, as articulated in the mouths of some of the younger characters, can seem a little corny to our cynical western sensibilities. Some characters can appear central to the action and then drift off.

But the amplification of this revolutionary theorising and its impassioned rhetoric - even among lovers in the context of private letters - serves a clear purpose: as the revolution is smashed, first by stealth and then suddenly, it becomes more heartrending.

For added emphasis, Al Aswany includes passages that read like first-person legal testimony, outlining the illegal torture they’ve endured at the hands of shadowy forces - the people wearing the metaphorical jackboots we've seen eat breakfast, swish around in cars, pull the strings behind the scenes.

At one point a character lays it bare: "You will tell me, of course, that that's all the effect of the media, but I will tell you in turn, 'I will never let myself be fooled again'. The Egyptians were influenced by the media because they wanted to be influenced. The majority of Egyptians are happy to be oppressed. They consent to corruption and have become part of it. They hated the revolution from the beginning because it embarrassed them in front of themselves."

There is a reckoning of sorts at the end but overall, The Republic of False Truths depicts a country still dancing to a grand lie, fooling only itself.