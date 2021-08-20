Five things for the weekend: Live music options, and a timely rendition of the Michael Collins tale 

The Magic Nights By The Lee free concerts begin, and Villagers release their much-anticipated new album
An event in Watergrasshill features the story of Michael Collins, on what will be the 99th anniversary of his death. 

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 11:00
Des O’Driscoll

Live Music: White Horse Guitar Club 

The Cork ensemble take to the stage at Ballincollig Regional Park for the first of the free concerts in the Magic Nights By The Lee series.

Friday, 7pm

Cinema: Stillwater 

Inspired by the Amanda Knox tale, Matt Damon stars as the father trying to clear his daughter of a crime she didn't commit.

Cinemas nationwide 

New album: Villagers - Fever Dreams 

The international media may be buzzing about the new Lorde record, but Conor O'Brien and co also fly the flag for Irish talent with their fifth album.

Released on Friday 

Live Music: David Kitt 

The multi-talented musician recently released a retrospective album, so you can expect a mix of tunes from his varied career. Support by  Caoilian Sherlock.

Sunday, Connolly’s of Leap, 6.30pm

Storytelling: The Murder Of Michael Collins 

Paddy Cullivan brings a theatrical flourish to his 'historical entertainment' take on the death of Collins, presented on the 99th anniversary of the Corkman's death.

Sunday, O'Mahony's of Watergrasshill, 8pm

Divine, Danny La Rue, Peppermint... Candy Warhol of Cork selects her 10 drag queen icons
 

Nirvana in Cork: The legendary 1991 gig in Sir Henrys 

Nirvana in Cork: The legendary 1991 gig in Sir Henrys

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

