Five things for the weekend: Live music options, and a timely rendition of the Michael Collins tale 

Live Music: White Horse Guitar Club

The Cork ensemble take to the stage at Ballincollig Regional Park for the first of the free concerts in the Magic Nights By The Lee series.

Friday, 7pm

Cinema: Stillwater

Inspired by the Amanda Knox tale, Matt Damon stars as the father trying to clear his daughter of a crime she didn't commit.

Cinemas nationwide

New album: Villagers - Fever Dreams

The international media may be buzzing about the new Lorde record, but Conor O'Brien and co also fly the flag for Irish talent with their fifth album.

Released on Friday

Live Music: David Kitt

The multi-talented musician recently released a retrospective album, so you can expect a mix of tunes from his varied career. Support by Caoilian Sherlock.

Sunday, Connolly’s of Leap, 6.30pm

Storytelling: The Murder Of Michael Collins

Paddy Cullivan brings a theatrical flourish to his 'historical entertainment' take on the death of Collins, presented on the 99th anniversary of the Corkman's death.

Sunday, O'Mahony's of Watergrasshill, 8pm