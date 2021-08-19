Rebecca Grimes says she wants to see Hayley 'swept off her feet’ on Fair City

Actor Rebecca Grimes says she hopes romance is on the cards for her character on Fair City this autumn.

Grimes plays femme fatale Hayley Collins on the long-running soap and says she is grateful for the stability the show provided in a year-and-a-half of uncertainty for much of the arts industry caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was really scary. We're absolutely blessed here in Fair City that we can work, but not everyone in the industry is that lucky,” she says.

“When you are coming to work, you appreciate it so much, and you appreciate all the protocols that were put in place for us to make sure that we can work as safely as possible and that we can all be protected. But there's a lot of people in our industry that aren't that lucky. It's really taken time to get back to some type of normality and you really feel for anyone in the arts industry.”

Given the tumultuous year Hayley has had in Carrigstown, Grimes is adamant that her character deserves some romance at last.

“She really hasn't caught a break at all. I think when Ger came along, that was when it all started to unravel,” she says.

“She found out that Ger was actually her mother, not Sharon, and then losing the business with Mondo and the mystery father situation, finding her father was actually Father Liam... It's been one thing after the other.

To be honest I think the fact that she's still standing is impressive.

Grimes says the creative team behind Fair City has been “doing a great job” to work romance into the story while adhering to restrictions in place on the set.

“Everyone likes a bit of sauce in a soap, people love to see that. I think the show's creators and writers, the whole creative team have been doing a great job at that and leaving things up to the imagination and the long lingering looks have returned.”

However, she fears Hayley will remain unlucky in love. After all, where’s the drama in happily ever after?

“I keep waiting for this young stud that they're gonna bring in for me! It would be lovely to see her with somebody, particularly after the 18 months or two years that she's had and the various ups and downs of the different relationships, including romantic and maternal/paternal relationships in her life.

“It would be really nice to see her have something solid and steady and lovely that sweeps her off her feet. But is there any drama in that? We like to see things go wrong for people as well.”