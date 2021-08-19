Westlife will perform at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and other venues ‘when the time is right’

Westlife star Nicky Bryne says the band is committed to performing around 70 gigs when restrictions ease globally, including their two sold-out dates at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

The group was embarking on a reunion tour when Covid-19 paused all upcoming shows. Their Cork shows were meant to take place last summer but were rescheduled to August 2022.

“We were supposed to start the second leg [of the tour], which Covid obviously put a stop to, but that second leg still has to be done when the time is right,” Byrne says.

“We have a new album coming out with loads of gigs to be done. We still have two Páirc Uí Chaoimh gigs that we haven't done, we have a Wembley Stadium gig that we haven't done, we have eight stadium shows in China to complete, we have another 20 to 35 shows in Asia to do, and that's not including the rest of Ireland and the UK, Scandinavia and Africa.

“Although they're not all on sale, we're looking pretty much 70 shows when the world is open, minimum, and that will take the guts of a year again to do on and off.”

Nicky Byrne says it will take 'the guts of a year' to fulfil every date on the Westlife reunion tour

Byrne says the past year and a half has been difficult for him as he has never been out of work this long, but he is looking forward to hosting Last Singer Standing on RTÉ this autumn, a new format karaoke-inspired game show where singers from around Ireland compete to win a €25,000 prize.

“For me personally, this is the longest I've ever been out of work. I've never sat around for this length of time. Even when Westlife finished in 2012 I did Strictly, jumped straight into 2FM, I was on different TV shows. I'm not the type of person who likes to sit around but this was all for the right reason, the health and safety of myself, my family, the country.

“But I'm like everyone, dying to get back into some sort of normality. Westlife-wise, we started a new album from home which has brought its own challenges as well but it's the world we're in and thankfully it feels like things are moving. With a show like this happening with a small audience, it feels like it's baby steps in the right direction.”

Byrne says he is hopeful that Dancing With The Stars could return to our screens too to provide some much-needed glamour and escapism on our screens.

“Officially, it's not back yet. I'm hearing some positive signs, which is a good thing. It's a huge production with a huge amount of crew. It's about negotiating all of that under the government restrictions. I know they're trying their best to tick all those boxes, and it's exciting if it does happen. I think we all need a bit of glitter in our lives. It's a fun, easy show to do, it gives great humor to the nation on Sunday nights. If it does come back it will be well worth the wait.”