Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor to star in Exciting Times adaptation

Phoebe Dynevor is set to star in a new streaming adaptation of a successful Irish novel, Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan.

The announcement was made today, with the Bridgerton actress also pegged to executive produce the series for Amazon Studios.

Dolan's debut romance novel was a bestseller when released last year and the Dubliner was praised for her dry humour and explorations into class, gender, and sexuality.

The adaptation will follow a similar plot to the novel, centering on Ava, a young Dublin woman teaching English to wealthy children in Hong Kong who becomes entangled with a banker named Julian and, later, a lawyer named Edith.

Black Bear Pictures, the development company behind the Academy Award-winning film The Imitation Game, secured the rights to Dolan's novel prior to its June 2020 release date.

Exciting Times is Naoise Dolan's first novel.

The author has been named as a writer and executive producer for the Amazon series and will work alongside producers Michael Heimler and Ben Stillman and director Cooper Raiff.

She excitedly tweeted an article featuring the news this morning, saying: "Adaptation news!"

Dolan (29) attended Trinity College Dublin before moving to Hong Kong in 2017, where she began writing Exciting Times. She was shortlisted for The Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year award last year and for the Dalkey Literary Award (Emerging Writer) earlier this year.