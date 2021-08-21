Radio Highlights: trailblazing rural women, Dublin Zoo, Orla Gartland in session

Elsewhere in music: a crash-course in punk, Engine Alley and Thumper in archival RTÉ session, more from the Bairbre Quinn collection
A red panda, recently: the subject of a new guide to nature via Dublin Zoo, Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ Jr

Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

Bailiúchán Bhairbre 

R na G, 10am 

A recording from Nóra Pheaits Sheáin from Creig a’Chéirín on the day she went to collect her pension, and songs from singer Coilmín a ‘tSeoighe, as part of Bairbre Quinn's collection from the Aran Islands and Conamara from the 1950s and '60s.

Egg Money 

Newstalk, 9pm 

Celebrating a generation of women who worked to improve life in rural Ireland - often stereotyped and overlooked in their roles as mothers, homemakers and farmer’s wives, but were activists, lobbyists, and business women with very independent means.

SUNDAY 

Against the Wire 

Newstalk, 8am 

Bairbre Flood travels to Lesvos, Greece, to talk to volunteers and refugees working in Moria Refugee Camp in this 2020 documentary.

The Lyric Feature 

Lyric FM, 6pm 

The River Men: Pat Feeley meets with people from all walks of life as he travels along the River Feale, rising in the Mullaghareirk Mountains near Rockchapel, in Co. Cork.

Rogha gach Díogha 

R na G, 8pm 

Students of UCC’s Cumann Drámaíochta bring us a taut, thrilling radio play by Alan Titley - the second in a two-part series recorded by the society during lockdown.

The Bluffer's Guide to Punk Rock 

RTÉ 2XM, 8pm 

DJ and writer Aidan Kelly continues his pop-music crash-courses with a look at punk, from the Undertones and the Ramones, to modern Irish exponents like Thumper.

MONDAY 

Orla Gartland: live in BBC session for Across the Line, Monday, 9.30pm, BBC Ulster

Ó Mhuir go Sliabh 

R na G, 4.10pm 

Damien Ó Dónaill completes his walk by the Abhainn Chroithlí river in Donegal today, chatting with Donnchadh Ó Baoill.

Across the Line: Introducing 

BBC Radio Ulster, 9.30pm 

Dublin-based singer-songwriter Orla Gartland performs in a live session and chats with presenter Gemma Bradley.

TUESDAY 

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Chris Morash reviews the Abbey Theatre's latest streaming show, a production of 'Walls and Windows' by playwright Rosaleen McDonagh.

The Alternative 

2FM, 10pm 

Another double-dip in the RTÉ radio session archives via Dan Hegarty - Kilkenny outfit Engine Alley's 1995 Fanning Session is revisited, while Dublin noise-poppers Thumper head to Studio 8 for a 2019 session for Hegarty's show.

WEDNESDAY

Black Music in Europe: A Hidden History 

BBC Radio 4, 9am 

Clarke Peters presents a new series uncovering the surprising history of black music in Europe, from the late 1970s through to the present day.

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Kay Sheehy talks to actor Timothy Spall about his new film 'The Last Bus', and Irish arts journalist Chris Wasser looks at streaming comedy-drama 'Kevin Can F**k Himself'.

That's Animal!

RTÉ Jr, 7pm 

A new series follows Dublin Zookeeper, Brendan Walsh, as he introduces kids to a different animal and its habitat each week. This week - it's one of the most popular animals in the zoo, the Red Panda.

THURSDAY 

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Kevin Barry speaks to Kay Sheehy about the theatre version of his book, 'There Are Little Kingdoms', happening at Galway's Town Hall Theatre from September 1 to 11, for Galway International Arts Festival.

FRIDAY 

Sound Out 

Lyric FM, 9pm 

Contemporary works for Choir, Organ and Viol Consort by Joanna Marsh, and Bruckner's Sixth Symphony recorded by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and their Chief Conductor, Juanjo Mena.

Space Invaders return: 'It’s the quintessential video game'

Nirvana in Cork: The legendary 1991 gig in Sir Henrys

