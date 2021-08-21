And the beat goes on: Carl Cox on DJ superstardom and nights at Sir Henry's

He is one of the original superstar DJs, a pioneer of club culture and a legend in dance music across five decades, but Carl Cox is no diva. When I log on to our Zoom chat with a few minutes to spare, he is already waiting, and eager to chat. Having been double-jabbed, Cox is on a quick visit to the Isle of Man, where he has a holiday home and also where he indulges his love of motorsports — he even has his own motorcycle team.

As well as being a strict timekeeper, he is a jolly soul, our conversation punctuated with loud bursts of laughter, and it is clear that he believes life is there to be grabbed with both hands. However, for the past 18 months or so, all has been quiet on the dance floor, and Cox has taken the opportunity to write a memoir, recounting his rise from working as a shelf-stacker and scaffolder to becoming one of the world’s best-known DJs and producers.

“After more than 40 years in the industry, I thought it was about time that I got down on paper how I got here and why I’m still here and happy….I got a lot of things off my chest. And also to tell people that the road to success was not an easy one, especially for a south Londoner with Caribbean parents. For so many years, people would tell me I needed to write a book because of all my stories, but I was like ‘nobody wants to read about me, I’m just a guy who loves fish and chips, a pint with my mates, riding my motorbike’.”

But with the hiatus in live events, the time was right for Cox to put his life story down on paper. The book, titled Oh Yes, Oh Yes! has a dramatic opening, as Cox recalls the event that almost led him to throwing in the towel as a DJ.

Carl Cox: a trailblazer and legend in dance music

Cox was playing at an event in the Venezuelan city of Caracas in November, 2007, when gunfire erupted in the crowd — four people were shot dead and nine injured in what was believed to be a gang-related incident. It left Cox shaken to the core.

“Obviously, it wasn’t about me, I felt very bad about what happened to those people but in terms of what I give to people who love music, it was the most traumatic thing I had ever seen. I nearly quit DJing because of it. It was a really big decision for me to continue,” he says.

But he kept going — as he writes, “DJs don’t go to work, they go to play, and when something is such a big part of your DNA it is almost impossible to live without it”.

Cox pays tribute to his late parents for forging his strong work ethic — starting out, he worked as a paper boy, a shelf-stacker, a grass-cutter, a painter and decorator, handyman and scaffolder to support his career in music. After a school disco disaster, his mum helped him buy his first sound system.

“She said ‘you will have to pay for it, I’m not buying it for you, it was £2.50 a week from a mail order catalogue. So I did an extra paper round to get that money so I could pay my mum. When I earned more money, I paid it all back. I carried on from there.”

Cox was instrumental in bringing acid house, rave and techno to clubs across the world, playing thousands of gigs along the way, but when I mention Cork, I don’t even get to finish my sentence before he says, “ah, yeah, Sir Henry’s”.

The late lamented club’s 90s heyday may have receded far in the distance, but listening to Cox, he talks about it as if it was yesterday.

I always went back to Cork — I felt the love, the generosity, the warmth, the energy, the power of it all. If I got booked to play in Cork, I was going. It didn’t matter about the money, where I was playing, or the car I was picked up in.

"The sound system was okay, there was no air-conditioning, it was just a sweatbox. But it went off and the reason was because, even today, nothing comes close to how that was, as something that was pure energy, pure love, pure music. I have always had such an affinity with those times and being there.”

Cox says that the special place such gigs still occupy in people’s hearts shows the power of music to transcend time and place. He adds it is an experience that will never be recaptured in the same way because of its spontaneity, something impossible to achieve now because of our almost constant technological connection.

“I still meet people today who talk about Sir Henry’s. If I went back today, it wouldn’t have the same vibe about it, because everybody would be on Instagram or Snapchat, taking pictures and selfies. You see the lights on the phones going up and down and all of that. We had no phones, no pagers, nothing. You just went there and had the best time possible, however you wanted it to be. Nobody wanted to stop. It would be packed when I started and packed when I finished, nobody left. I nearly fainted there once, playing there.

"I was playing upstairs near the roof, the heat was coming up from the dance floor. I was playing and playing and near the last record, I was feeling a bit woozy. I played the last record, and everyone was shouting ‘come on Coxy, one more tune, one more tune’. The promoter was looking at me, going, well we’ve gone over time, but they weren’t going anywhere. I found one more tune, put it on, they lost their minds, and I was hanging onto the DJ booth saying ‘please finish’. I will never forget it, it was absolutely brilliant.”

The book gives a fascinating insight into the evolution of dance culture, particularly the rave scene, and its association with ecstasy, which led to a widespread crackdown by government and police in Britain.

“It’s bizarre really, the government and certain people felt the only reason that people connected with this music was because of drugs. It wasn’t true. I connected with people on the level that they wanted to be connected on — music was the drug. I was the catalyst, connecting the dots,” he says.

While things have been quiet in terms of events for Cox due to the pandemic and lockdown, it has also given him the opportunity to diversify. He has been busy building a recording studio at his second home in Melbourne and has recorded music for the sequel to the movie Venom, starring Tom Hardy, and is also working on releasing his own album. He says he has worked hard for what he has achieved but despite what people think, he is not a “millionaire DJ” who can sit back and count his money.

“I haven’t worked for 18 months… it’s a lot of money not to be earning. People forget I’m self-employed, when I work, I get paid. I earned money for a rainy day but that rainy day is long gone, and it’s still going. I have probably done seven events since this all started. I’ve worked hard for any money I’ve earned, always have done. I’ve not been able to do that. I changed my work into making music, building a recording studio, to do remixing, music for films and adverts. I am going to be releasing my own music — I’ve been signed by BMG for my next album. I wasn’t able to do that as much when I was on the road performing.”

Cox at the controls: wearing his production hat ahead of an upcoming album

As for the future of dance music, with clubs here still closed and many live events in limbo, Cox says going back to supporting local music and performers will be key to recovery.

“Everyone has been starved of a great club party, so at the moment the reaction whenever does anything, it sells out and everyone is going to have the best time possible. People want to support the music industry to get back to where we were two years ago. Whether that sustains itself is another story. Before the pandemic, if was doing a party in the Netherlands, I would guarantee at least 300 people from Ireland would go to that event. That is not going to happen any more. People have got to support their local DJ, and that is where it all goes back to the beginning, of how I started. It’s going to take a long time to get back to where we were before the pandemic.”

As for his own legacy, it is assured in one way at least.

“I meet so many people now who are the sons and daughters of people who came to see me play years ago — there are so many rave babies around, it’s really funny. It comes up all the time, they come up to me and tell me they were conceived after one of my gigs or parties. I don’t want to hear too much after that, I just say, well if they had a great time, that’s fantastic.”