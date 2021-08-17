Dylan Moran added to the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin

He's travelled the world a few times over, and become part of the Irish comedy canon, delivering dry wit and writerly sarcasm along the way - but now legendary comic Dylan Moran faces a new challenge: getting stuck into the fantasy universe of Netflix' latest streaming series.
is a prequel story in the successful Witcher series of books, gaming and streaming media that looks at the origins of its universe, including the meeting of worlds between men, orcs and elves, and the creation of the 'witcher' role in the series' society itself.
A bit of a change from withering observational humour for the Navan man, then, tasked with portraying the fabulously-monikered Uthrok One-Nut as part of a huge cast announcement for the six-part series, currently in the middle of principal photography.
He joins a diverse cast of characters, including fellow comedy legend Lenny Henry, no stranger to the realms of fantasy himself as part of the cast of theseries, and Irish actor Laurence O’Fuaráin.
Executive producer and showrunner Declan de Barra is a Waterford man, and is working with director Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich, having written an episode of the main series, as well as singing on the show's soundtrack.